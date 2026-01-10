Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Johnson's avatar
Donna Johnson
3h

I don't agree with having to pay federal taxes. I don't agree with speed limits on the freeway. Since when is it okay to break laws we don't agree with???

The Biden administration allowed illegal aliens to flood our country. They are here ILLEGALLY. Law enforcement officers have the unpleasant duty to see that they are sent back to their home countries. Citizens may not like it, but ICE agents are enforcing the LAW. Citizens are breaking the law by using tactics to impede them. You can't justify that.

Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
2h

ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Nicole Good, a U.S. Citizen lesbian, who was radicalized to hate police and trained as an anti police-Ice Watch Warrior, living in Minneapolis with another Lesbian. After being divorced twice, moving to Canada from Colorado. And getting radicalized at her 6 year old’s Minneapolis LEARing center. Being used to brain wash young like Hamas teaches young Gazans to hate and kill all Jews. this week, after obstructing Law Enforcement all morning long from arresting illegal rapists. Murderers, child molesters and drug dealers (multiple felonies), and after resisting arrest at an ICE raid, she aimed her car at ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Who had been drug on the street by an anti police-Federal Law enforcement vehicle in June, resulting in 30 stitches in his arm. As Good’s car spun it’s wheels on ice and finally gained traction, he had less than 0.25 seconds to decide to defend his life, shooting and killing Good. Whike her 40 year old partner yelled “Drive, baby Drive”, after Good was ordered to get out of her vehicle.

A sad tragedy that did not need to happen if State and Local officials would cooperate with Federal Law enforcing Federal immigration laws. Like they did with out sanctuary policies when the Deporter in Chief Obama did it. Putting migrant children in cages and “tearing families apart”, as happens to all criminals when they go to jail.

Maryland Dad

Minnesota Mom

Portlandia Married Couple

Adolf Hitler was a Vegetarian.

Con-science or pseudo science is conTrary to a well formed conscience.

God Bless and Protect Americans from Atheist Communists and German Socialist Worker’s Party Socialist Fascists Marxists, 🙏🙏🙏

