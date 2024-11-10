by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

When I watched Donald Trump’s acceptance speech just after Fox News declared him the winner of the elections this week, I was amazed at how he singled out one person on his campaign team whom he credited his “winning” the elections to the most, Susie Wiles.

I spent the next two days researching this person, as I had never heard about her before.

From some of the things I was reading about her, specially that she was a behind-the-scenes person who shunned the spotlight, many in the media who knew about her speculated that she could be Trump’s Chief of Staff, but that it would be highly unlikely, because she did not want to be in the spotlight.

When it was quickly announced by Trump himself on Thursday that he did, in fact, appoint her to be his Chief of Staff, which would give her incredible sway to decide who the other cabinet members and other heads of federal agencies would be, I decided to publish my research on her, and specifically, that she was a Big Pharma lobbyist. See:

The graphic I used that shows Susie Wiles connection to “Mercury Public Affairs” where she worked as a lobbyist for Big Pharma vaccine industries, was from Liam Sturgess and his article published earlier this year on The Kennedy Beacon on Substack.

But when you click on the link to that article where the graphic was published earlier this year, this is what you now see:

They took it down! My guess is that they were pressured by the Trump Team to take it down, because someone also contacted me and demanded that I take it down.

Well I am not going to do that.

Louis Conte is listed as the “Health Freedom Editor” of “The Kennedy Beacon”, and when you click on his name it takes to you to this page:

I find it ironic, and perhaps characteristic of many Trump MAGA supporters, that “truth” is apparently defined through the person of Donald Trump, and if something that used to be “true” to the extent that Louis Conte actually published an article about the truth of Susie Wiles, but is apparently no longer true because it has apparently been removed because it no longer fits the Trump MAGA agenda, especially when it comes to the subject of Big Pharma, vaccines, and the COVID Scam.

And now it apparently begins, as I predicted, that once Trump got into office we would start seeing some of the most vigorous efforts at censorship that would potentially pale in comparison to the censorship we saw under Trump’s first presidency, when all dangers and reports of how bad Trump’s COVID-19 “vaccines” were being reported, quickly disappeared on social media sites and was heavily censored.

That part of history is apparently being scrubbed off the Internet and being re-written, because according to most of the MAGA and Trump believers, only Joe Biden did that.

So after finding the Archive.org copy of the now deleted article on The Kennedy Beacon and adding that back into that article, I next went to Musk’s “champion of free speech” platform X to preserve a link from that article to a clip from an interview with Dr. Drew and attorney Thomas Renz from earlier this year, where they too talked about Trump’s public comments criticizing Robert F. Kennedy’s “Fake vaccine” views.

Thomas Renz also blamed Susie Wiles for that statement Trump made, and I did not want to lose all this previous blame placed on Wiles back then, as they apparently attempt to censor this information now that Trump is in office, because it will make him look bad.

Here is the clip that is now on the block chain video platform, Odysee.

I have a LOT of respect for Dr. Drew and Tom Renz, and I have highlighted their work from 2021 and following about exposing how dangerous and deadly the COVID-19 “vaccines” were.

You can look up their names on Health Impact News and see the positive coverage I have given to them in the past for their fine work.

Will they too now try to backtrack or sugar coat the things Trump is doing, and will most certainly continue to do, in putting people like Susie Wiles into power who are Big Pharma supporters and will deny that the COVID-19 shots caused so much death and destruction?

Tom Renz said about Susie Wiles and her Big Pharma contacts that this is the “single most important one issue for an election in the history of our country“, and “these people are not going to forget, they’re not going to forgive” what was done to them under COVID.

I hope that doesn’t change, because based on the emails and comments I have received after publishing that article, I know for a fact that many Trump supporters already do give Trump a free pass on this appointment, and ridiculed me for bringing this to the public’s attention.

As far as I know, nobody else in the “alternative” media covered this news about Susie Wiles like I did.

And the liberal corporate media most certainly won’t, because while they don’t like Trump, his views on vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccines are actually something they agree with Trump on.

But there were a few brave souls who picked up my article and exposed it to their readers, and I am sure that they too have paid the price and had many criticize them for doing so.

These are men whom I do not know personally and have never met, and it goes without saying that I probably have some different views on other issues than what they have.

But let’s be clear here: to criticize Trump in the “alternative” media is to invite attacks and ridicule, and very few will do it.

And while the left corporate media will attack Trump on other issues, this is one where they will NOT, because BOTH parties are solidly PRO vaccine, and pro COVID “vaccines.”

Those who do expose Trump in the “alternative” media, obviously value Truth so much that they will endure the attacks and ridicule.

So I want to start giving credit where credit is due to these real “truth warriors”, who decided this was essential information to bring to their readers, while others tried to pressure me to take it down.

It starts with the other “Q”, not the fake one during Trump’s first presidency that got so much media attention, but the one who apparently is not afraid to publish inconvenient truths that others dare not, and that is Steve Quayle, who has a huge audience and sent thousands of people to our site to read this important information.

The next one was Jeff Rense, and also Henry Makow.

I have never met any of these publishers, but the one thing that we now have in common after the recent elections, is that we are not afraid to tell the Truth about Donald Trump, and we are willing to endure the scorn and ridicule for doing so.

Anyone who participates in censoring negative information about Donald Trump and his criminal enterprises with Operation Warp Speed four years ago, and tries to scrub those truths off of the Internet, does not deserve your readership.

WE WILL NOT FORGET WHAT TRUMP AND HIS CRONIES DID FOUR YEARS AGO! And we will not give him a free pass in trying to cover this up, as he fills back up the Swamp.

Stand up for TRUTH, who is a person, and not the one who serves the Father of Lies. Being willing to stand for the Truth, no matter what the cost, is following The Way, the path least traveled.