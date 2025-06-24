Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
16m

TRUMP'S CEASEFIRE - "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/trumps-ceasefire-fool-me-once-shame

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.24 Tue 03:35 GMT 19:35 PST

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture