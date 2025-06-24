TRUMP'S CEASEFIRE - "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

If you go on X you will find everybody congratulating themselves and Trump for his “ceasefire”. They are even suggesting him for the Nobel Prize for “stopping” a war that he is co-responsible for starting.

Anything can happen but not this.

Of course, the Iranians will not sign a ceasefire but I wager, like the Houthis, they will respond according to Israel’s ACTIONS, not Trump’s (or Netanyahu’s ) words.

If Israel stops their aggression then the Iranians will stop their responses.

We all know that the only reason why the Israelis would ever agree is because they are hurting - badly.

Iran says there's no ceasefire agreement with Israel

TEHRAN - The Tehran Times understands that Donald Trump's claim of an incoming ceasefire between Iran and Israel is another one of the American president's lies aimed at pressuring the Iranians.

Trump took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday to announce that the two sides had "fully agreed" to a ceasefire, effective in approximately 12 hours.

The president appears to be making up a new lie to force the Iranian government into accepting a ceasefire, believing that the move could pit the Iranian people against the officials and create domestic dissent.

Trump previously lied about needing "two weeks" to decide whether he would attack Iran's nuclear sites. He also engaged Iran in indirect talks for two months while he had already decided that he would have Israel attack the country's nuclear, military, and civilian infrastructure.

Mahdi Mohammadi, advisor to Iran's parliament speaker, was one of the first figures reacting to the the fake announcement. "The U.S. and Israel are lying. They want Iran to put down its guard so they can escalate the tensions," he wrote on X.

The Iran-Israel war began on June 13. Israel launched unprecedented attacks on Iran's residential buildings and nuclear sites while Iranians were preparing to attend a sixth round of talks with Washington.

Just a few hours ago - Israel demonstrates their “peaceful” intentions.

We have this rumour. We’ll have to wait and see.

