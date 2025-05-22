Trump’s ‘big beautiful budget bill’ prohibits states from interfering with AI programs

Trump’s demonic ‘big beautiful budget bill’ prohibits states from interfering with AI programs and development and also MACHINE decision making for TEN YEARS!

“No state or political subdivision may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act.”

President Trump's landmark "One Big Beautiful Bill" has passed the House of Representatives. By a vote of 215, to 214, with one member voting "present" the Bill Passed last night.

Among MANY other things, the Bill allocates $140 billion for border security, including $50 billion for a border wall, and boosts military spending.

No tax on tips - only in industries commonly known for tips, no tax on over time, and other major aspects of the Trump agenda.

Hal Turner Remarks

For every good thing in this Bill, there are several bad things. The list is quite long. Of note: ALL the DOGE cuts . . . were PULLED OUT of the Bill. None of the DOGE cuts were codified into law. NONE! All the work by Elon Musk and his team seems to have been for nothing.

The Bill appears to still fund NPR, still funds the Green New Deal, is estimated to add $3.8 trillion to the US debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office!!

It really __ is __ a "uniparty" down there in DC. Democrats and Republicans seem to truly be two sides of the same coin. It seems to me there is no hope at all of this system avoiding the complete Bankruptcy of the nation with the ensuing financial collapse. NO. HOPE. AT. ALL.

Amendment would empower the likes of Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, the Saudis & other technocrat billionaires to run roughshod over Americans' privacy and civil liberties.

LEO HOHMANN

MAY 22, 2025

Artificial intelligence is going to cause more upheaval in society over the next few years than perhaps any other technology the world has ever seen.

But if President Trump’s Big Beautiful Budget Bill gets passed in the version preferred by a group of House Republicans, the federal takeover of this technology will be complete, opening up a free-for-all for Big Tech to weaponize it against everyday Americans.

Buried deep in Trump’s bill is a secretly added clause that seeks to usurp the rights of individual states to regulate AI.

Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee quietly added the proposed amendment in Section 43201, Subsection C. I say it’s secret because it has received almost no media attention.

The amendment reads as follows:

No state regulation of AI for 10 years. This is giving away the farm to the likes of Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Saudi Prince Muhammed bin Salman and a host of other technocrats and billionaires investing in this world-changing technology. And a majority of states, both red and blue ones, are not going to take it sitting down.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is among the 40 attorneys general who sent a May 16 letter to House Republicans arguing against the feds being able to block the ability of states to regulate AI.

Griffin told KATV, the local ABC News affiliate in Little Rock:

"That's a horrible idea, because that's not even replacing something, what the states are doing, with something else, what the feds might propose. It's not doing that. It's replacing something, what the states are doing, with nothing.”

That’s right. Free and unfettered AI with no protections. No ethics required. That’s what the House Republicans want. What could possibly go wrong?

KATV noted that opponents of the last-minute amendment say states have had to step up and begin regulating artificial intelligence themselves in the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework at the federal level.

"There still needs to be some guardrails, and the lack of action from the federal government has forced states to try and address these things at a more local level," Arkansas State Rep. Scott Richardson, (R) District 13, told the outlet.

This last legislative session in Arkansas was the first where the state really began focusing on powerful, rapidly growing AI technology. About 15 bills were filed relating to AI and about half a dozen were signed into law.

Richardson sponsored three of them. One of Richardson's bills establishes copyright guidelines for generative AI. Another bill criminalizes nonconsensual commercial use of an individual's likeness through generative AI, which can mimic a person's appearance and voice.

Similarly, another new Arkansas law tackles deepfakes, criminalizing creation and distribution of sexually explicit AI-generated images of real people, particularly minors.

Now, however, the proposed moratorium may hamper Arkansas' ability to regulate exploitative AI-generated material, Griffin warned.

"I'm hopeful that we can get that pulled out, so that good legislation like this, that relates to stopping child pornography, will continue to be effective and operative," he said.

Griffin and Richardson both question the proposed moratorium's seeming disregard for the need for state regulation in addition to federal regulation, which itself is lacking.

"Even with the implementation of certain federal guidelines, I think you still have local components of these technologies that will have to be addressed at the local level," Richardson told KATV.

"Just putting a moratorium on any kinds of legal action is not the right approach."

According to KATV, the proposed moratorium faces a lot of opposition and state officials are hopeful that it will not make it through the U.S. Senate.

It would seem to be a direct violation of the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that all powers “not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

BOTTOM LINE: This amendment is not only unconstitutional, it represents a federal power grab that will fully empower technocratic billionaires to run wild with AI in any way they see fit. Please call your members of Congress and U.S. Senators and ask them to remove it from President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

Via JonFleetwood.substack.com,

Buried deep in Congress’s 1,116-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is a provision so sweeping, so dystopian, and so underreported that it’s hard to believe it was passed at all.

Section 43201 of the bill, blandly titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative,” doesn’t just fund the federal government’s full-scale AI expansion—it removes every state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence for the next decade.

Let that sink in: For the next ten years, no state in America—not even your state—will be allowed to create its own safeguards, protections, or liability standards for how AI is developed or deployed.

“No State or political subdivision thereof may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models… during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act.” - Sec. 43201(c)(1) of the bill

This is not a theoretical threat.

It’s a federal ban on local AI regulation—handing the reins to the very bureaucrats and corporate tech giants already embedding AI into military systems, healthcare, financial markets, education, and law enforcement.

This section of the bill is a preemptive strike against state sovereignty.

It neuters legislatures and governors from protecting their own citizens—just as powerful corporations and federal agencies rush to install AI systems into every layer of society.

It’s not just overreach.

It’s a federal power grab dressed as “modernization.”

And President Trump is now marching on Capitol Hill to personally demand the bill’s passage—pushing the very legislation that would shield his $500 billion Stargate AI surveillance grid from any state-level resistance.

The bill—developed by the House Budget Committee, which passed the legislation yesterday—still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate before it hits Trump’s desk, so if you want your senators and representatives to vote no on it, you can contact them here and tell them why.

The House is expected to vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill by the end of this week.