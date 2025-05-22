Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
6h

Robin Westenra from Seemorerocks

Trump’s ‘big beautiful budget bill’ prohibits states from interfering with AI programs

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/trumps-big-beautiful-budget-bill

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.05.22 Thu

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Trump’s demonic ‘big beautiful budget bill’ prohibits states from interfering with AI programs and development and also MACHINE decision making for TEN YEARS!

“No state or political subdivision may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act.”

HT/ @PhdSansone

"One Big Beautiful Bill" Passes House of Representatives

President Trump's landmark "One Big Beautiful Bill" has passed the House of Representatives. By a vote of 215, to 214, with one member voting "present" the Bill Passed last night.

Among MANY other things, the Bill allocates $140 billion for border security, including $50 billion for a border wall, and boosts military spending.

No tax on tips - only in industries commonly known for tips, no tax on over time, and other major aspects of the Trump agenda.

Hal Turner Remarks

For every good thing in this Bill, there are several bad things. The list is quite long. Of note: ALL the DOGE cuts . . . were PULLED OUT of the Bill. None of the DOGE cuts were codified into law. NONE! All the work by Elon Musk and his team seems to have been for nothing.

The Bill appears to still fund NPR, still funds the Green New Deal, is estimated to add $3.8 trillion to the US debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office!!

It really __ is __ a "uniparty" down there in DC. Democrats and Republicans seem to truly be two sides of the same coin. It seems to me there is no hope at all of this system avoiding the complete Bankruptcy of the nation with the ensuing financial collapse. NO. HOPE. AT. ALL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture