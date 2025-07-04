How fitting America “officially” becomes a surveillance state on the same day the country celebrates its (nonexistent) ‘freedom’—courtesy of Trump’s “big 6eautiful bill”

This bill contains legislation for increased funding of police militarization, Ai surveillance, financial monitoring, and more

This nation is actively being transformed into a giant surveillance grid and MAGA conservatives are cheering on it’s construction

Trump was installed to advance what Biden and the Dems couldn’t, pretending to fight the “globalist control system,” while pushing Ai, Ai governance, surveillance tech, mRNA vaccines, 5G, Digital IDs, etc.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is not about freedom or security: it’s a trojan horse packed with population control mechanisms, surveillance overreach, and false promises—all of which was the goal all along

Much like Satan himself, Trumps BBB appears “beautiful” on the outside, while being pure evil on the inside…

Prepare your hearts and minds in Christ. Things are changing quickly

Obviously I disagree STRONGLY with the sentiments below

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/passed-trumps-big-beautiful-bill-has-passed-in-the-house-heading-to-the-presidents-desk-for-signature