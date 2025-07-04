How fitting America “officially” becomes a surveillance state on the same day the country celebrates its (nonexistent) ‘freedom’—courtesy of Trump’s “big 6eautiful bill”
This bill contains legislation for increased funding of police militarization, Ai surveillance, financial monitoring, and more
This nation is actively being transformed into a giant surveillance grid and MAGA conservatives are cheering on it’s construction
Trump was installed to advance what Biden and the Dems couldn’t, pretending to fight the “globalist control system,” while pushing Ai, Ai governance, surveillance tech, mRNA vaccines, 5G, Digital IDs, etc.
The “Big Beautiful Bill” is not about freedom or security: it’s a trojan horse packed with population control mechanisms, surveillance overreach, and false promises—all of which was the goal all along
Much like Satan himself, Trumps BBB appears “beautiful” on the outside, while being pure evil on the inside…
Prepare your hearts and minds in Christ. Things are changing quickly
https://t.me/seemorerocks/89518
Obviously I disagree STRONGLY with the sentiments below
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/passed-trumps-big-beautiful-bill-has-passed-in-the-house-heading-to-the-presidents-desk-for-signature
It's called the "uniparty" for GOOD REASON. But don't worry goy...just vote harder next time. YOU wonder why the number of Americans trying to revoke their citizenship keeps climbing every year.
And your grandchildren will pay for your lack of spending control.
They will live to hate your guts.
Enjoy it now because kicking the can down the road doesn't endear you to those who will ultimately pay, as they live in the poverty you caused.