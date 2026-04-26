Trump’s Assassination Attempt Is 100% FAKE
It took less time for internet sleuths to solve a crime than Lt. Columbo
Here is Larry Johnson on the story.
He has quite a bit to say
Larry Johnson: The Dinner, The Shooter, The Note — The Full Story
Join Sarah and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson as they unpack the shocking events that unfolded at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner — what we know so far, and why is everyone demanding a new ballroom. Chris is still on the ground in Iran and won’t be joining us today, but he’ll be back soon.
Or write a fake story if your hated President is applauded.