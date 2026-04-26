It took less time for internet sleuths to solve a crime than Lt. Columbo

Here is Larry Johnson on the story.

He has quite a bit to say

Larry Johnson: The Dinner, The Shooter, The Note — The Full Story

Join Sarah and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson as they unpack the shocking events that unfolded at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner — what we know so far, and why is everyone demanding a new ballroom. Chris is still on the ground in Iran and won’t be joining us today, but he’ll be back soon.

Trump was watching the cheap fake show behind the curtain

Candid photograph of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth after walking out of a press briefing by President Donald Trump at the White House, following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, in Washington, D.C.

Trump wasn't dragged out of his seat for nearly 15 seconds .

In the US especially the cops and security forces shoot first and ask questions second

Security footage of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., which was released by Trump.

He wasn’t shot - no wounds, no blood

US reporters spotted STEALING LUXURY BOOZE in Trump shooting

“They staged a shooting to build a ballroom…” People were posting this before anything was known

Who Is The Trump “SHOOTER”?

WH SHOOTER A “NON VIOLENT” TEACHER - w/ Ex CIA Larry Johnson On Assassinations, MK Ultra & More

From last night.

Mahmoud is very laconic.

Trump’s Assassination Attempt Is 100% FAKE