Aramco I expect will not survive regardless. It fate is already dire with Houthis hitting even their stored oil reserves now. it would be obvious to even 3 year old by now that more war with Iran creates world wide economic collapse. One might think these acts are maybe.... deliberately done ?
The options for Zion Don are limited. It has been suggested the Pentagon might put ground troops in Oman next the Gulf. As iran seems able to interdict shipping even there how logistics would work is not clear. Zion Don I expect will do something before November....for face saving at least.
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Aramco I expect will not survive regardless. It fate is already dire with Houthis hitting even their stored oil reserves now. it would be obvious to even 3 year old by now that more war with Iran creates world wide economic collapse. One might think these acts are maybe.... deliberately done ?
The options for Zion Don are limited. It has been suggested the Pentagon might put ground troops in Oman next the Gulf. As iran seems able to interdict shipping even there how logistics would work is not clear. Zion Don I expect will do something before November....for face saving at least.