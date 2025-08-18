Trump-Zelensky Summit Marks a Win for Russia and a Loss for Ukraine's European Masters

The Trump-Zelensky meeting in Washington suggest that the US is “engineering a managed withdrawal from Ukraine,” with the White House valuing ‘America First’ agenda more than Ukrainian leadership’s ambitions, geopolitics and security analyst Dr. Marco Marsili told Sputnik.

Commenting on the results of the summit, Dr. Marsili made the following observations:

Zelensky’s behavior betrayed his desperation. As Trump put an end to Biden’s blank check policy regarding the aid to Ukraine, Zelensky now has to beg for scraps as without the full US backing, “Ukraine’s military collapse is inevitable.”

By dismissing a demand for a ceasefire before negotiations, Trump sends a message to Zelensky: negotiate now or face annihilation at the hands of the Russian forces.

Ukraine’s impending collapse will allow Trump to claim that US weapon such as Patriot missile systems are invincible despite numerous documented instances of them being taken out by Russian missiles. Instead, the following narrative will be pushed: "We gave them perfect weapons; their corruption lost the war."

The protection alternatives offered by Trump to Ukraine instead of NATO membership are mere theatrics. Ukraine would become nothing but a non-aligned buffer state completely dependent on the US’ whims.

Thus, Dr. Marsili comes to these conclusions:

Having prioritized domestic politics, Trump views Ukraine as a liability

Russia is poised to achieve its goals: a cessation of NATO expansion and recognition of Russia’s new territories.

Europe is unable to replace the US support to Ukraine, and Germany and France “will inherit a crisis they cannot resolve.”

Following his meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky, US President Donald Trump declared that there are decent odds of finally ending the Ukrainian conflict.

He added that:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky want to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

European leaders also want peace in the region

Zelensky did not give a clear answer whether he is ready for territorial concessions

An immediate ceasefire is not necessary to resolve the conflict

Today’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders is not final

Ukraine will receive “very good” security but its NATO aspirations haven’t been discussed yet

NATO will have to foot the bill for the US weapons for Ukraine

The US president is meeting with Kiev’s European backers after a one-on-one summit with the Russian leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to accept security guarantees for Ukraine, US President Donald Trump claimed during a meeting with European leaders on Monday.

Trump is hosting Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and Ukraine’s key European backers at the White House. The gathering comes three days after a Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, which both leaders hailed as a positive step toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.

“President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine,” Trump said, without elaborating. “This is one of the key points that we need to consider. We are going to be considering that at the table also, like who would do what.”

“Essentially, I’m optimistic that collectively we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

Ukraine has been insisting on guarantees similar to NATO’s collective defense as one of the preconditions for a lasting peace. Both Russia and the US have ruled out Ukraine’s membership in the US-led alliance.

READ MORE: Zelensky backs meeting with Putin and Trump

However, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said shortly after last week’s Trump-Putin meeting that the US could offer “Article 5-like protection” to Ukraine, referring to NATO’s principle that an attack on one member be treated as an attack on all.

The Kremlin has not commented on the latest remarks, but has previously said that Russia would not tolerate Western troops on Ukrainian soil. Putin has maintained that Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO are one of the root causes of the conflict.