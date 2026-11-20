— The meeting between Trump, Xi, and Putin is "another sign of the end of the unipolar world order, in which the United States dominated," and a more uncertain and unstable reality may emerge in its place, according to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal.



While the meeting in Shenzhen was an "unprecedented demonstration of unity" among the holders of the three largest nuclear arsenals in the world, the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia remain divided by competing ambitions and sharply contrasting views on what the new world order should look like.



None of the three leaders is in a position to unilaterally dictate the rules for the others. Russia and the United States are embroiled in conflicts, while Beijing faces growing economic challenges and is extremely reluctant to assume the role of global leader that the United States has historically played.



What unites them is a desire to maximize their freedom of action within their perceived spheres of influence