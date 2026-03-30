🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump wants to “take the oil in Iran”...

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump compared seizing Iran’s oil to what the U.S. did in Venezuela, where he intends to control the industry “indefinitely.”

He said his “favorite thing is to take the oil” and dismissed critics as “stupid people.”

On Kharg Island specifically:

“I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”

Then he added the quiet part:

“It would also mean we had to be there for a while.”

But the most revealing details were about the back-channel.

Trump says Pakistan-flagged tankers through Hormuz doubled from 10 to 20, and credits Ghalibaf personally for authorizing them.

“He’s the one who authorized the ships to me.”

Trump is simultaneously threatening to seize Iran’s oil infrastructure and crediting Iran’s top wartime leader by name for making diplomatic gestures.

He’s negotiating and escalating in the same sentence, in the same interview, about the same person.

He also claimed Iran has already had “regime change” because the old leadership is dead.

“The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people. Very professional.”

Source: Financial Times