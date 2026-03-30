Trump wants to “take the oil in Iran”...
🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump wants to “take the oil in Iran”...
In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump compared seizing Iran’s oil to what the U.S. did in Venezuela, where he intends to control the industry “indefinitely.”
He said his “favorite thing is to take the oil” and dismissed critics as “stupid people.”
On Kharg Island specifically:
“I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”
Then he added the quiet part:
“It would also mean we had to be there for a while.”
But the most revealing details were about the back-channel.
Trump says Pakistan-flagged tankers through Hormuz doubled from 10 to 20, and credits Ghalibaf personally for authorizing them.
“He’s the one who authorized the ships to me.”
Trump is simultaneously threatening to seize Iran’s oil infrastructure and crediting Iran’s top wartime leader by name for making diplomatic gestures.
He’s negotiating and escalating in the same sentence, in the same interview, about the same person.
He also claimed Iran has already had “regime change” because the old leadership is dead.
“The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people. Very professional.”
Source: Financial Times
Scofield Bible 1909 promoted the lie that Judaism is an ally of Christianity.
Rothschild funded SCOFIELD Bible 1909 put the lie to paper that Judaism was somehow an ally of Christianity which is not true
35 Acres and the Scofield Bible
Greg Reese Report
https://rumble.com/v770mhi-35-acres-and-the-scofield-bible.html
The Scofield Bible Scam of "Christian Zionism"
https://realnewsandhistory.com/scofield-bible/
https://2vbqh.r.sp1-brevo.net/mk/mr/sh/1t6AVsd2XFnIGA9z2tepJgZkbFB6fp/sFNXUiMZrHAQ
Rabbi Explains The Biblical Prophecy That Has Trump Assisting "The Jewish Kingdom Over All Of Mankind In Jerusalem," And "Surrendering" The United States To It; First His Right Ear Had To Be Grazed
Most Conservatives Right Now Are Carrying The Robes Of Those Ushering In The Final, Totalitarian and Long Planned New World Order; "I Stand With Israel" Is Also "I Stand With The New World Order"
https://substack.com/
app-link/post?publication_id=257742&post_id=146993887
CELIA FARBER
JUL 25
READ IN APP
Link here.
And same clip with commentary, here.
A History Of The New World Order Power Point Presentation By James Perloff
I doubt Trump has any idea that he is being discussed in this way, or that his Make America Great Again, is considered trivia, or garbage. The same could be said for the United States itself is, unless and until it serves its Altar Boy role perfectly in the ushering in of the “Redemption,” (NWO) at the temple in Jerusalem.
I despair at my conservative, Christian friends who “stand with Israel” as conservatives and as Christians—The First De-Programming Level Is the Scofield Bible. That should free all Evangelical Christians up to see the NWO masterplan and oppose it, without feeling they are betraying God and Scripture itself. I wrote about the NWO genesis of the Scofield Reference Bible here.
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Ian Carroll @IanCarrollShow
https://x.com/IanCarrollShow
The Scofield Bible explained.
Christians have NO obligation to Israel!
One of the biggest scams of all time.
https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1935428587605344284