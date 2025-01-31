Tomorrow, February 1, the Trump administration will slap 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on China, as announced during Friday's press briefing by White House spox Karoline Leavitt, who denied reports of a delay to March 1.

🚨BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt confirms that the Reuters report is FALSE. Tomorrow, Feb 1st is the deadline for the tariffs



There will be a 25% tariff on Canada, a 25% tariff on Mexico, and a 10% tariff on China



No clarification on exemptions



There will be no delay, selective targeting, or slow roll-out of phased-in tariffs as speculated by Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

That said, there could be certain exemptions - such as for oil and gas, which Leavitt did not elaborate on. For now, all we have to go on is Trump's most recent comments on oil:

"It depends on what the price is. If the oil is properly priced, if they treat us properly — which they don’t," he said Thursday while speaking with reporters.

The United States imported nearly 4.6 million barrels of oil per day from Canada in October, and 563,000 barrels from Mexico. Daily US production over the same period averaged nearly 13.5 million barrels per day.

So in this scenario - full tariffs with zero quarter given, "we would expect to see USDCAD move decidedly higher come Monday, challenging the 1.50 level and representing a more than 3% move higher in the cross relative to current spot. To be clear, Canada could retaliate with dollar-for-dollar tariffs in absolute terms since its trade relationship with the US is balanced, however, USDCAD will still be higher given that the US economy is more than 10x the size of its Canadian counterpart," according to DB.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that any tariffs would stoke an 'immediate' and 'forceful' response.

"We're ready with a response - a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response. It's not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act," said Trudeau, adding that all options were on the table.

Canada sends 75% of its goods and services exports to the US, meaning that the tariffs will sting.

"I won't sugarcoat it - our nation could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks," Trudeau continued. "I know Canadians might be anxious and worried, but I want them to know the federal government, and indeed, all orders of government, have their backs."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has already vowed to slap back by pulling American alcohol off of store shelves (and into his pantry?) - as Canada is the world's second largest market for America's distilled spirits, behind the 27-nation EU.

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to levy 100% tariffs on BRICS — a China- and Russia-led group of nations with emerging economies — if the countries decide to issue their own currency.

Trump said Saturday that his incoming administration will not allow the nine-nation group, which has 34 other countries interested in joining, to undermine the US dollar.

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social — referring to the group whose acronym stands for founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Economic bloc is focused on establishing new joint investment platforms to boost cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says

BRICS member states have no plans to create a common currency but are actively discussing joint investment platforms to enhance economic cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Peskov addressed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to hit the BRICS countries with tariffs should they create a joint currency to replace the dollar.

“BRICS is not considering the creation of a common currency. This has neither been discussed in the past nor is it currently on the agenda,” Peskov clarified. “Instead, BRICS is focused on establishing new joint investment platforms that will facilitate investments in third countries, as well as mutual investments among member states,” he said.

On Thursday, Trump warned off BRICS member countries from replacing the “mighty US dollar” as a reserve currency, repeating the threat of 100% tariffs he made weeks after winning November’s presidential elections.



“There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade or anywhere else, and any country that tries should say hello to tariffs and goodbye to America!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Speculation about a potential BRICS single currency has circulated in recent years. In 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced support for the idea of a ‘trading currency’ within the economic bloc, drawing parallels to the creation of the euro. However, leaders of other BRICS nations, including Russia, India, China, and South Africa, denied discussing such a move.

BRICS leaders have repeatedly stated that they have no interest in weakening the dollar, and that the greenback is only weakened by its politicization.

Despite widespread speculation in the Western media, they stopped short of announcing plans for a common currency at the last BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October. Instead, they pledged to set up a cross-border payment system to function alongside the Western SWIFT network, and to increase their use of local currencies in international trade.

During the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Washington’s “weaponization” of the dollar through sanctions and financial restrictions, calling it a “big mistake” that is pushing countries to seek alternatives.

The BRICS have strengthened ties in the face of Western sanctions, shifting to the use of national currencies in mutual trade and boosting financial cooperation.

The group comprises founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined as a full member in January 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan have been named among those expected to officially become BRICS partner states this year. More than 30 nations have applied to join the group.

A report published in October by Ernst & Young India projected that coordinated BRICS policies could gradually diminish the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and foreign exchange reserves, reduce reliance on SWIFT, and challenge Western economies’ technological leadership.

