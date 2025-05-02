I commend this article by the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.

WARNING: The global economy is teetering on the brink of catastrophic collapse as President Trump escalates economic warfare against Iran with devastating secondary tariffs—effectively declaring a trade embargo against China, the world’s largest buyer of Iranian oil.

This is economic warfare on a scale never before seen, and the consequences will be apocalyptic for global supply chains, energy markets, and the daily lives of average Americans.

If Iran retaliates by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, we could see oil prices explode to $200 - $300 per barrel, triggering hyperinflation, food shortages, and industrial paralysis across Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, Trump’s total trade embargo on China will empty store shelves across America, cripple U.S. manufacturing, and leave Americans scrambling for basic necessities—from medicine to car parts.

This is not a drill. This is economic doomsday unfolding in real time. And Trump just announced it through his official social media account, saying exactly this:

ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW! Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s Iran Oil Embargo is a Direct Attack on China

President Trump has just declared economic war on China by imposing secondary sanctions on any nation that buys oil from Iran. This means:

China, the #1 buyer of Iranian oil (1+ million barrels per day), will be BANNED from exporting ANY goods to the U.S., effective immediately.

India (which previously purchased 300,000–500,000 bpd from Iran) and Turkey (100,000–200,000 bpd) will be forced to choose between Iranian oil and U.S. trade access.

Europe, already reeling from energy shortages, will face total economic devastation if Iran retaliates by closing the Strait of Hormuz. This could spell the end of Western Europe, which is already reeling from the U.S. Navy’s destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines. This move by Trump appears to be a deliberate economic siege designed to strangle Iran’s oil revenues—but the real target is China, which relies on discounted Iranian crude to fuel its industrial machine.

Will India and Turkey Comply?

India has already slashed Iranian oil imports under U.S. pressure, but black market deals continue. If India fully complies, it will deepen its energy crisis and push oil prices higher.

Turkey, facing economic turmoil, will likely defy U.S. sanctions, risking a full trade war with Washington. Turkey is already postured to leave NATO, having seen the insanity of NATO’s actions in the war with Russia.

But the real danger is Iran’s retaliation—and the Strait of Hormuz is the ultimate choke point for the world’s economic activity.

Iran’s Nuclear Option: Block the Straight of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is the most critical energy artery on Earth:

Roughly 21% of global oil flows through it (18–21 million barrels per day).

20–30% of global LNG (liquefied natural gas) passes through, mostly from Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, and Kuwait depend on it for exports.

If Iran blocks the strait, the consequences will be unimaginable:

Oil prices could skyrocket to $200 - $300 per barrel overnight.

Europe, already suffering from Russian gas cuts, will face an energy famine and an industrial collapse. (The UK is unlikely to survive intact as a nation, which isn’t a bad thing, as the country is run by demonic pedophiles.)

Global inflation will explode, triggering food shortages and industrial collapse.

The U.S. and allies will be forced into military action, risking WWIII.

Trump is risking all this (and more) but pushing Iran and China into this existential war for the future of economic dominance on planet Earth.

Trump’s Total Trade Embargo on China is Economic Armageddon for America

While the media focuses on Iran, the real economic apocalypse will come from Trump’s total trade embargo on China.

Here’s what happens when China is cut off:

1. EMPTY STORE SHELVES & CONSUMER GOODS COLLAPSE

80–90% of U.S. consumer electronics (iPhones, laptops, TVs) come from China.

Toys, furniture, and appliances will vanish from stores.

Prices may triple as supply chains implode, if you can even find the goods you want to buy in the first place.



2. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY SHUTDOWN

25–30% of U.S. car parts come from China.

GM, Ford, and Tesla will halt production within weeks. The U.S. auto industry will collapse into oblivion.

Farm equipment (tractors, harvesters) will break down with no replacement parts. Many farms will grind to a halt. Food output will collapse and famine will spread.



3. PHARMACEUTICAL & MEDICAL DISASTER

70–80% of U.S. generic drugs rely on Chinese ingredients.

Cancer treatments, antibiotics, and heart medications will run out.

Hospitals will face shortages of CT scans, ventilators, and surgical tools.



4. FOOD & AGRICULTURE CRISIS

U.S. farmers may lose up to $19 BILLION in soybean/corn exports to China, devastating the financial viability of many U.S. farming operations.

Fertilizer shortages will slash crop yields, spiking food prices.

Seafood (60% of U.S. shrimp comes from China) will become unaffordable.



5. SEMICONDUCTOR & TECH MELTDOWN

92% of global microchips come from Taiwan, but China controls key materials and has already announced restrictions on the exporting of rare earths.

U.S. tech giants (Apple, Intel, Nvidia) will face production paralysis and will suffer revenue shock.

Cloud computing (AWS, Google, Digital Ocean) may be severely compromised due to hardware shortages.



6. DEFENSE & MILITARY VULNERABILITY

90% of U.S. military-grade rare earth metals come from China.

Missile, drone, and satellite production will collapse.

America’s war machine will be crippled within months. The military industrial complex will be brought to its knees.



7. FINANCIAL & ECONOMIC COLLAPSE

Stock market could CRASH 40–50%.

Inflation will hit 20% or more (50%+ for critical goods).

3–5 MILLION jobs will be lost this year in retail, manufacturing, and logistics.



Final Warning: Economic Doomsday Begins Now

The global economy is a house of cards, and Trump’s Iran oil embargo is pulling the rug on everyone.

If Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices will explode, starving Europe and Asia of energy.

If China is cut off from U.S. trade, America will face EMPTY SHELVES, no medicine, and no car parts.

The supply chain will collapse, leading to riots, hyperinflation, and societal breakdown. It’s doubtful that the United States of America as we know it can even survive this scenario.

It appears that Trump is working with globalists who are engineering this crisis to dismantle Western industry and usher in famine, chaos, and a “reset” event to assert totalitarian control while achieving the “Great Taking” of most assets.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: What every American needs to understand right now is that:

1) Trump just announced that any country buying oil from Iran will be completely banished from conducting any trade with America.

2) China is the No. 1 purchaser of oil from Iran. Therefore, China is, as of today, banished from all trade with America.

3) Trump specifically said, "They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form." Unless his words no longer mean anything, this is a policy announcement of a complete economic embargo against China.

4) It was a U.S. naval embargo against Japan in 1941 that provoked Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and engineered American support for joining the escalating war in the Pacific. Now, Trump is repeating a similar tactic for China.

5) It's clear to me that Trump hopes China will lash out like Japan did in WWII, so that Trump's team of warmonger neocons can have a justification to launch a whole new war with China.

6) Trump is desperately trying to end the war with Russia so that he can "sequence" the three conflicts (China, Iran, Russia) and fight only one of them at a time. China is Trump's real target, as it poses by far the greatest threat to the USA in terms of AI dominance, robotics dominance, rare earths dominance, naval shipyard dominance, materials science, engineering, etc.

Unfortunately for us all, there isn't a single person in Trump's cabinet who has any depth of knowledge about China's culture and history. As someone who lived in Taiwan, and who speaks Chinese, and who therefore has lived among Chinese people, what I can tell you with absolute certainty -- and I have no doubt that @Michael_Yon will back this up because he knows Asian cultures (especially Japan) very well -- is that you don't negotiate with Asian officials by shaming them in public. It's Rule #1 when dealing with Asians: SAVING FACE is the most important thing of all because in Asia, the appearance of respect is more important than actual respect itself.

Trump is treating Asian officials the way he might treat a street hooker. And that's not going to get him anywhere.

Furthermore, China is planning on fighting America through its ability to endure suffering. The Chinese people can endure far more scarcity, suffering and economic depression than U.S. people (who are predominantly weak, woke, privileged, obese, incompetent and lacking in real-world skills). In a game of endurance to see who can suffer the longest, China wins by a long shot. Chinese people, as recently as the 1960s would eat tree bark during times of extreme food scarcity. Can you imagine a typical American trying to live just three days without processed junk food and fast food deliveries?

Furthermore, Xi knows that even if there are unhappy grumblings among the population in China, the government's authoritarian rule can quell the uprisings and maintain control. But in America, the sudden shut down of auto manufacturing, the loss of millions of jobs, the mass bankruptcy of retailers, the collapse of domestic trucking, etc., will sooner or later result in a popular uprising revolt against the Trump administration, and unless Trump deploys the military against domestic protesters (is that the plan?) you can't stop the uprising in America without declaring some form of martial law or military rule.

Trump has no clue about how to deal with China. Nor does Rubio. Kash Patel isn't prepared at the FBI, and Bondi is too busy doing hair and makeup for Fox News to bother with the reality of what's coming domestically if Trump follows through on his policy announcement.

The American people, similarly, have no clue what life is about to become when shelves are stripped bare of all China-made products. The Great Depression will seem like a picnic by comparison. We're talking mass unemployment, homelessness, suicides, famine, industry collapse and depopulation of the United States of America.

If you're not ready for that, you're just not ready for what Trump just set into motion yesterday…..

When future historians look back and analyze the total failure of the Trump administration and the collapse of the U.S. economy, I think they will point to the fact that Trump surrounded himself with Christian Zionists who demonstrated absolute loyalty to Israel and who were blinded by their messianic cult-like beliefs in an accelerationist End Times action plan which they believe will bring back Jesus (even though Jews don't even recognize Jesus at all). Almost without exception, Trump's picks are chosen based on their loyalty to Israel and Trump himself, regardless of their diplomatic skills, knowledge of history, understanding of economics, knowledge of modern military tactics, geopolitics, global energy dynamics, etc. As a result, the Trump administration is, objectively stated, filled with ignorant, incompetent Zionism advocates who cannot think rationally about any of the existential issues facing our nation.

Pete Hegseth is a perfect example. He tweets like a frat boy and thinks like a teenager. He emotes like a high school football player and makes public threats like a butt-hurt idiot.

On the older side of Trump's picks, many members of his cabinet are of a certain age and religious persuasion where they are living in the 1990s and they believe America still has the world's dominant military, and that American can dictate economic and trade terms to the entire world, and that the rest of the world must comply. They are of course delusional and living in a fantasy land that's even more absurd than the transgenderism cult. While Leftists think a man can become a woman, Trump believes that America can bully China into obedience by publicly posting belligerent threats and playing "let's make a deal" like it was a TV show.

Trump and his entire cabinet are about to be smacked upside the head with a harsh, inevitable reality: 1) The dollar is collapsing. 2) The industrial base of western civilization is collapsing. 3) The competence and skill set of western populations has already collapsed and continues to worsen. 4) The ability of the U.S. military to project power, while still significant, is rapidly waning. 5) The world is looking to REJECT the dollar, rebuke the USA, isolate America and embrace BRICS settlement systems as quickly as possible. And while Trump mistakenly thinks the USA can embargo China, the reality is that the rest of the world is decoupling from the USA as quickly as possible, and it is America which will find itself isolated from world trade and mutually beneficial diplomacy.

Trump has expressed the USA as the archetype of a mindless, cult-like BULLY, driven by religious zealotry and economic insanity, and the world has reached a tipping point where they realize it's less painful to just ditch the dollar and decouple from America than to try to appease a mad man who wields counterfeit currency as a global weapon while demanding total obedience to his own deranged agenda. Bookmark this post, because this is almost certainly what you're going to see emerging over the remainder of Trump's term, if he's not impeached and removed from power first. America simply cannot survive the madness of Trump's recent policy pronouncements, and the US empire is finished if we don't change course. And no, I didn't vote for him.

I just received this urgent notice from an online tool store where I buy Milwaukee tools:

"The current import tariff landscape have begun to disrupt global supply chains, triggered price hikes across industries.

Product Categories Facing Future Price Increases:

Power Tools

Power Tool Accessories

Plumbing Tools

Electrician's Tools

Hand Tools

Lasers

Safety Equipment"

Very few Americans realize the truth about the supply chain shock that Trump has unleashed upon us. China-made products are going to be wiped out from U.S. inventory in a matter of just a few weeks.

It won't even be a matter of just paying 200% higher prices. It will be that THEY'RE GONE and do not exist on retail shelves. Not at any price.

If Trump doesn't reverse his tariff tantrum, we are all about to live through a supply chain collapse, auto industry collapse, retail collapse, transportation collapse, health care collapse, etc., the likes of which we have never experienced.

I cover all this on Natural News and my podcasts on Brighteon. But few people are paying attention. They will have a very difficult time surviving this. I have a free downloadable audio book covering all this called the "Global Reset Survival Guide" available for instant download (free) at GlobalReset.news

Do you remember 2020, during the lockdowns, when store shelves were WIPED OUT of medical gear? Do you remember Chinese factories shutting down and exports halting for a couple of months? We all lived through that, and looking back, we all realize we would have been smart to stock up on the items we needed before the lockdowns hit.

The supply chain chaos that's coming, if Trump keeps his word on his total embargo on imports with China, will make 2020 look like a walk in the park.

This is your notification to be smart and stock up before the shelves are emptied. Note that retailers have not yet factored in "scarcity pricing." You can bet that right now, profiteers are buying up large quantities of certain China-made goods, stockpiling them and preparing to auction them on Ebay for 1000% profit (or more) when the shelves go bare. Effectively, right now, everything made in China is "on sale" at a steep discount compared to where it's going in just a few weeks or a couple of months.

I just spent $1,000 on farm and ranch supplies, grease fittings, cordless tools, spare batteries, epoxy products, latex gloves, and some emergency medical supplies that are all made in China. What just cost me $1,000 will be unavailable AT ANY PRICE in a few months. I am not "hoarding" them for profiteering, I'm stocking up in advance, and I'm not selling any of this. I'm buying the things I need to keep my ranch and my lab up and running. And if people in my orbit get caught without critical parts, I'll help them out to the extent I can (I practice community-level preparedness, and I make donations through my church).

If Trump backs off, I will just end up with a lot of extra stuff. No big deal. But if Trump does what he says he's going to do, then I'm going to end up with "unobtainium" products that will be priceless, potentially for years to come (depending on the item).

I'm shocked at how few people are talking about this, but the store shelves will tell the truth starting in just a few weeks. "OUT OF STOCK" might become the new national anthem. Let's pray that Trump will be pressured to reverse course, or the rest of 2025 is going to see MILLIONS of Americans out of work, the collapse of the domestic auto industry, the collapse of hospital and medical supplies, the collapse of domestic transportation, pharmaceutical shortages and much more.

I've posted an entire FREE audio book on all this called Resilient Prepping. You can download it for free at ResilientPrepping.com - and it shows you how to survive with NO TECHNOLOGY (i.e. no power grid, not even combustion engines working). This knowledge, which you can download right now, may prove invaluable in the coming months.

