Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

...we are lucky if even 1% of the sheep here in "pindostan" (as some of us call america) have a clue. I have mentioned the reality of empty american ports and China to the drones in the company I have done technical support work at. We stand around piles of CHINESE made pc's and peripherals and not a clue what happens when the replacements stop coming....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture