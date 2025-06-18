⚡BREAKING: Trump orders 17 MILLION to leave TEHRAN Before ATTACK, Oil Tankers ON FIRE! 72 HOURS LEFT

U.S. President Donald Trump just said something on Social Media and it seems curious:

"We" have total control? Who is "we?"

It gets worse:

Look at this - "Unconditional Surrender"

That's war terminology. Did Congress declare war and I missed it? We are not at war with Iran. Who is he speaking for?

Did you catch the second posting? Trump says they're not going to kill Ayatollah Khamenei . . . at least for now.

Sooooo, outright murder is on the agenda, too?

Well, well, well. The mask comes off.

It appears the United States armed forces are entering the Israel-Iran conflict RIGHT NOW 6:00 PM eastern US time, June 17, 2025.

Four United States Air Force KC-135 strato-tankers (refueling planes) have just taken off from Ben Gurion Airport.

To date, no U.S. refueling tankers have reportedly been involved in the Israel-Iran conflict. It appears we are now directly involved.

UPDATE 6:04 PM EDT --

U.S. Fighter Jets are also taking off right now!

After US President Donald Trump publicly and personally posted on social media that "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran" China ordered its' citizens to "leave ISRAEL immediately. Tonight, as of 11:45 PM Eastern US time, Russia has now ORDERED all of its citizens to "LEAVE ISRAEL IMMEDIATELY."

It now appears that if Iran is destroyed by Israel/US, that Russia and China are prepared to destroy Israel as well.

Tehran has a bigger population than New York City, 9.7 million in the city itself and 16.8 million in the metro area.



This threat would be the equivalent of Xi or Putin telling everyone living in NYC to "evacuate immediately"!

As of about 8:13 AM eastern US Time on Tuesday, June 17, the Chinese embassy is evacuating its personnel in Tehran.

Last night, US President Donald Trump posted the following on social media:

Israeli Military sources: In the next 24 hours, IDF will start to attack new types of targets in Iran; the next phase will be painful and surprising.

17 U.S. Air Force KC-135 military refueling tankers are, from the 32 sent from the continental United States (CONUS) to bases in Europe yesterday, are now airborne, again, heading eastward toward the Middle East.

This sudden liftoff of refueling tankers comes just 3 1/2 hours after President Trump arrived back at the White House from the G-7 Meeting in Canada at 5:30 AM eastern US time this morning.

Clearly, decisions have been made and now, the military is re-positioning assets to carry out those decisions.

Computer Hackers have attacked the financial system in Iran and this morning, ALL ATM's in the ENTIRE country, are offline and cannot issue currency.

Today is day four of the Israeli attack on Iran, which began with a vicious SNEAK ATTACK last Friday. In four short days of conflict, Iran's entire Banking Industry is now offline.

Reports are also saying credit card authorization systems are also down. This means that Iranians who are not in possession of actual currency, can't buy . . . ANYTHING.

All US diplomats in the Middle East have been directed to shelter in place and cancel all planned public events.

"The Iranians are not going to kneel. The Iranians are not going to wave a white flag. The Iranians are not going to surrender,"

Former head of Mossad Danny Yatom says on Israel's Channel 13.

Ben Gvir: “We didn’t realize the power of Iran’s missile capabilities.”

