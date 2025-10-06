Barak Ravid,

Marc Caputo

Trump and Netanyahu at the White House on Sep. 29. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty

When Hamas came back with a “yes, but” to President Trump’s Gaza peace proposal on Friday, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he saw as good news.

Netanyahu felt differently. “Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios.

Trump fired back: “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”

Why it matters: The exchange, which a second U.S. official confirmed, reflects how determined Trump is to push through Netanyahu’s reservations, and convince him to end the war if Hamas will make a deal.

Driving the news: In its official response to Trump’s plan, Hamas said it’s willing to release all remaining hostages in return for an end to the war and a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. But the group requested negotiations on many of the details.

In private consultations Friday, Netanyahu stressed that he viewed Hamas’ response as a rejection of Trump’s plan. He said he wanted to coordinate with the U.S. on its response to avoid a narrative that Hamas had answered positively, an Israeli official told Axios.

Trump’s mood was very different. He had been concerned that Hamas would reject the plan outright, and saw the actual response as an opening for a deal, a senior U.S. official said.

Behind the scenes: When Trump called Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s tepid reaction wasn’t what he’d expected, the two U.S. officials said. Hence Trump’s fiery response.

Trump also discussed the call in a brief interview with Axios on Saturday, saying he’d told Netanyahu this was his “chance for victory” and that eventually Netanyahu had gotten on board.

“He was fine with it. He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine,” Trump said.

Shortly after the call with Netanyahu, Trump issued a statement calling on Israel to halt its air strikes in Gaza. Three hours later, Netanyahu gave the order.

Between the lines: Netanyahu’s aides stressed on Saturday that he and the president were totally aligned. Netanyahu recorded a video message praising Trump and emphasizing the parts of Trump’s recent remarks he agreed with.

A U.S. official said the dynamic between them in Friday’s call was much more contentious, and that Trump was annoyed.

Despite the “tough and firm” discussion, both U.S. officials emphasized that the pair had managed to reach an agreement.

“Ultimately, President Trump wants peace, and that’s what matters most. The administration is already working closely with Israel to accomplish that,” one of the officials said.

The White House declined to comment on the call.

State of play: On Saturday, Trump continued pushing both sides for a deal.