Trump threatens to attack Iran's power plants as Iran leaves MOU
The Hormuz Letter@HormuzLetter
BREAKING: Trump announces starting next week the US will strike all of Iran's power plants, bridges, and energy sites. He says the US will also strike Iran "hard tonight, tomorrow night, the night after." This comes as Iran has just announced full withdrawal from the MOU one
10:38 PM · Jul 14, 2026 · 31.3K Views
49 Replies · 167 Reposts · 671 Likes
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
BREAKING: President Trump says he is going to hit Iran power plants next week if no deal
10:46 PM · Jul 14, 2026 · 24K Views
54 Replies · 94 Reposts · 319 Likes
Please stop attacking a sovereign nation.