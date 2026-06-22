Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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As Bibi OWNS Zion Don it wad always foolish to expect smooth negotiations. I would also point out reliable reports that Maleniaa is probably seriously compromised by Epstein and may even have been a call girl. The result is fools like lindsey graham will insure the american empire dies on the coastline of Iran. Folks need to grasp any invasion plans WILL require a MILITARY DRAFT to fill the ranks. Look at Ukraine for solid examples of how this will look...50% female by the way.

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