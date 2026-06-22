From Hal Turner

The Iran negotiating Delegation is Switzerland has WALKED OUT of the negotiations after US President Donald Trump threatened to resume bombing Iran, and actually threatened the negotiation delegation itself.

Trump said publicly “We may take over the strait if we have to. I’ll blow the shit out of them”, per Fox News.

Trump went on to say “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

Then, Trump is reported to have threatened the negotiating Delegation itself saying the Iranian officials in Switzerland that they won’t make it back to Iran if they close the Strait of Hormuz while Netanyahu bombs Lebanon, per Fox News

“You close the Strait of Hormuz and you won’t have a country.”

”You won’t even make it back to your f*cking country.”

The Iranian delegation left the meeting venue and returned to its residence, and will not return unless Trump apologizes and retracts his threats.

The regular Sunday Morning news talk shows on national television here in the United States, seem to reveal what the immediate future holds: The United States taking the Strait of Hormuz by Force. Obliterating Iran.

Anyone who thought things in the Middle East were calming down and Diplomacy could win the day, were rudely awakened today by the reality of psychopathic thoughts prevailing in the elected apparent sociopaths in Washington, DC..

Lindsay Graham, appearing on CBS News Face the Nation, said this:

“I spent 4.5 hours with President Trump on Friday. Here’s what I think will happen next. If this deal fails, President Trump is gonna take the Strait of Hormuz over by force. We’ll charge a fee for all those who go through to pay for the operation ... if Iran contests control of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States we’ll obliterate them.”

Here’s video - Be sure to Listen for the prominently stated OTHER goal to understand who is actually causing this:

Did you hear the OTHER point: The Abraham Accords.

So all this crap that’s going on, is not for the free flow of oil at market prices, it is for the imposters infesting the so-called “state” of Israel. To be clear, “Israel” of the Bible, is a PEOPLE chosen by God; not lines on a map drawn by men.

The Bible itself speaks about such men when it talks of “Those who call themselves jews, but are not. They are a Synagogue of Satan.” See Book of Revelation (chapters 2:9 and 3:9) in the New Testament.

Based on Senator Grahams statements on national television this morning, it seems the plan is already adopted and what’s taking place right now in Switzerland, is designed to intentionally fail.

I think that’s why President Trump spoke the threats he made today against the Iran delegation in Switzerland, which caused them to walk out of negotiations today. (Story Here)

What Would That Mean for You and Me?

If Diplomacy fails today - or into tomorrow perhaps, then it seems to me - and this is just MY PERSONAL ASSESSMENT, not anything official -- that the war resumes almost immediately. Only this time, it would likely be at a “civilization-ending” level inside Iran. Unless . . . . . Unless . . .. Both Russia and China immediately start airlifting ground troops into Iran and deploying them along the Iran coastline at Hormuz.

Deployment of such troops would make clear to the US that if Iran is attacked, then the US is attacking both Russia and China at the same time, and it’s instant World War 3 - nukes and all.

Now, most normal people would not even consider intentionally starting World War 3. But we don’t have normal, rational people running things anymore. Worse, the people running things are now $39 TRILLION in debt, with almost no practical way to pay it off, and they need “debt forgiveness.”

Historically, after a World War, countries get Debt forgiveness because there is no way that creditors would ever be paid back anyway.

THAT is what the US seems to need, and THAT is what the US seems to me, to be intent on doing.

So you and I have very little hope at all that things will ever be “normal” again.

If war resumes, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Oil flow that moved briefly for two days earlier this week, is stopped again.

Early last week, President Trump made clear at the G7 Meeting in France, the world oil reserves will last only “about four weeks.”

Those of you who thought everything was going to be fine once the MoU had been signed, need to think again.

Readers are advised in the strongest terms possible to make certain you have Emergency Fuel properly and lawfully stored. I suggest multiple 5-gallon gas cans (Red colored) and/or multiple 5-gallon Diesel cans (yellow colored) if your vehicle uses Diesel fuel.

If I am right, and the oil flow is stopped again today after less than one full day of shipping, then four to five weeks from now, TSHTF in terms of fuel shortages. In the interim, prices will likely skyrocket. You need to be prepared to get through that as best you can, and that means getting spare fuel now, while you still can.

Once the oil reserves end, we here in the USA have about 45 days of gasoline and diesel fuel in Reserve and then, well . . . . things start falling apart. Commerce stops. Food supplies stop. Companies go under. Markets collapse. Banks go under. The end of the world as we know it; FULL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE. I’m not the only one who sees this:

Get emergency food. Stock your freezer up every square inch. Get non-perishable rice, beans, pasta, canned vegetables and meat, jarred sauces and the like the try to survive.

If I am right, and things go this way, after sufficient suffering and death, I think we will see the “new world order” with their “One World Government” step-up and offer to solve all the problems. We just have to give up our freedom. Remember what the World Economic Forum said “You will own nothing and be happy.”

The people, hungry, tired, scared, will fall for it. Slave planet. Not with a bang - with applause that their problems are over.

Problems that were all deliberately caused, to achieve the desired result.

Other material

Trump admitted the MOU helped avert a global energy crisis - “we run out of reserves in about four weeks

VP JD Vance openly admits the Trump administration is completely desperate for a deal

Meanwhile…Israel

What came out of Trump’s vile mouth

Saudi Arabia’s position has changed

Another energy facility taken out

Netanyahu confirms his genocidal policy

🛑 Iran LEAVES The Negotiations AFTER Trump’s THREAT

JD Vance STUNNED | Iran & US In The SAME ROOM: As It Happened

BREAKING: IRAN WALKS OUT ON PEACE DEAL DUE TO TRUMP’S THREATS - w/ Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi

BREAKING: IRAN WALKS OUT OF NEGOTIATIONS AFTER TRUMP THREATS - w/ Economist Chris Martenson

Steven ben-Noon

Trump’s Threats on Iran Could Devastate Israel