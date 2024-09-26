Share this postTrump threatens Iranseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrump threatens IranAnyone surprised?Robin WestenraSep 26, 20242Share this postTrump threatens Iranseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareVoters’ ”choice”: do you want war with Russia or war with Iran?Trump threatens Iran: "We are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens."Here is some comment:2Share this postTrump threatens Iranseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Trump has swallowed the Iran bait. What a fool.