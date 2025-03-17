Trump is DONE: Yemen's Missiles will CRUSH US Military w/ Larry Johnson & Ray McGovern

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern drop truth bombs on Trump's major military campaign on Yemen which has sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East and the world.

They are joined on Danny Haiphong's program by geopolitical expert Glenn Diesen to discuss the wider geopolitical implications of yet another military quagmire that could spell doom for Trump.

The White House announced this afternoon that President Trump has ordered decisive combat operations against Yemen.

The U.S. Navy then confirmed it's 5th Fleet has entered a period of 'sustained combat operations' within the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet is responsible for naval forces in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea, with its headquarters located at NSA Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain. It shares a commander and headquarters with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and is a component command of, and reports to, CENTCOM.

Yemen has re-initiated a sort of naval blockade in the Red Sea, which also affects the Suez Canal, against the "state" of Israel because Israel is forbidding food, water, and electricity into the Gaza Strip for over two weeks.

Over 1.5 Million people remain in Gaza despite much of it having been obliterated by Israeli bombing.

Yemen halted its activities in the Red Sea when negotiations opened between the HAMAS Government in Gaza, and Israel. Some hostages were released by HAMAS and some prisoners were also released by Israel. Food, Water and electricity flowed into Gaza.

Some things went wrong, and Israel cut-off food, water, and electricity.

After about ten days of no food or water entering Gaza, Yemen announced they were giving Israel four days to restore the flow of food and water. Israel did not comply, so Yemen resumed its Blockade of Commercial Shipping to/from Israel in the Red Sea.

The United States says this blockade of International shipping - even though it is over Genocide taking place in Gaza - adversely affects the United States, and told Yemen to cease its threatened (and actual) attacks against shipping. Yemen failed to comply.

Over this past weekend, the United States made dozens of heavy air strikes against Yemen to convince them to stop. Despite at least 52 killed in Yemen, they weren't convinced to stop.

Yemen then announced (Yesterday) that in retaliation for being attacked by the U.S., all American ships in the Red Sea would be subject to Yemen attack.

Today, President Trump directed the US military to engage in "decisive combat operations."

For now, this appears to mean naval and air strike activity. No word of any "boots on the ground."

Yemen does not have an army, a navy, or an air force.

They utilize missile strikes with missiles allegedly provided by Iran.

In the past, Yemen has successfully attacked a number of Merchant Vessels traveling to/from Israel.

Hal Turner Remarks

Today's escalation by President Trump is extremely serious.

How the world's most powerful military can attack a country which has no army, navy, or air force, is not a good "look" at all. In fact, it's more than just not a good "look."

Maybe pressure should be brought to bear upon the country actually causing all this; you know, Israel?

How Israel can apply "group punishment" to 1.5 million Palestinians in Gaza, over the actions of a few hundred members of HAMAS, seems un-American. Denying food and water to 1.5 Million over the actions of a few hundred seems unthinkable to civilized people. It is also illegal under the Geneva Conventions.

If it is OK for Israel to apply group punishment to all Palestinians in Gaza for the actions of a few, would it then also be okay for the world to apply group punishment to ALL Israeli-types for the ongoing Genocide in Gaza? That may have to be something the world considers doing over the next days.

THE STRIKES COME IN RETALIATION FOR THE DEADLY US BOMBING CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED ON YEMEN.

The Yemen-based Houthi movement said it has targeted a US navy carrier group with two long-range strikes over the past 24-hours, calling the attacks a retaliation for the deadly bombing campaign mounted by Washington over the weekend.

The group said on Sunday that it had launched some 18 ballistic missiles and drones at the “aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships.”

The attack was followed closely by another long-range strike, the group said on Monday. The Houthis did not claim to have hit the warships while the Pentagon made no public comments on alleged attack either.

US President Donald Trump ordered a “powerful military action” against the militants on Saturday, over what he described as an “unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism.”

The Houthi group, officially known as the Ansar Allah movement, has been in control of a large and the most-populous part of war-torn Yemen, including the capital city of Sanaa, since the mid-2010s, effectively acting as the country’s de-facto authorities.

The strikes on Saturday killed at least 53 people and left nearly 100 injured, according to the country’s Houthi-run health ministry. Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz claimed the strikes “hit multiple Houthi leaders and took them out.”

Additional strikes were reported by local Houthi-affiliated media on Sunday night. The targets reportedly included a cotton ginning plant located in the western coastal region of Hodeidah and an Israeli ro-ro ship seized by the Houthis over a year ago.

The group has launched numerous strikes on international shipping they believe to be linked to Israel since late 2023, in a campaign staged in solidarity with the Palestinians. The Houthis have also repeatedly conducted long-range ballistic missile and drone strikes on Israel, as well as on Western military vessels deployed into the region.

The US, UK, and Israel have repeatedly bombed alleged Houthi military sites in retaliation, yet the strikes have largely failed to stop the attacks on naval traffic.

The Houthis put their campaign on hold early this year after Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas reached a truce in Gaza. The group announced the resumption of their attacks last week after Israel failed to meet their deadline for unblocking the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The U.S. Navy has entered sustained combat operations in the 5th Fleet Area of Operations after U.S. President Donald Trump promised “overwhelming lethal force” against Iranian-backed forces threatening U.S. forces in the region. The campaign will involve multiple rounds of proactive strikes on various targets, not limited to the retaliatory strikes seen in past strikes on Houthi positions, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the start of an extended campaign in the Red Sea to dismantle the rebel group’s ability to target ships at sea in a press release from the U.S. State Department. According to Rubio, the effort to dismantle Houthi anti-ship systems could include the direct targeting of Iranian assets like the intelligence gathering ship MV Behshad used to provide accurate targeting information to shore-based Houthi missile batteries.

U.S. fighters launched from the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) have struck dozens of targets across Houthi-controlled Yemen in the past 24 hours, ranging from command and control centers to transporter erector launchers (TELs) preparing to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles at U.S. and allied surface assets.

A Rapidly Developing Situation

President Trump issued an ultimatum to Houthi forces in a social media post yesterday afternoon, a first since the State Department declared the Houthi organization a Foreign Terrorist Group (FTO). The statement claimed that America would hold the Houthi rebel group fully accountable for any threat to international shipping.

Shortly after the statement was posted, several U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets from the USS Truman launched in support of these orders. The fighters carried out strikes on several Houthi positions in Yemen, targeting command and control centers, missile launchers, and leadership sites. The attack was supported by guided missile destroyers firing RGM-109 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.

A U.S. Central Command statement posted on X two hours after President Trump’s ultimatum announced that U.S. forces had successfully conducted precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen. At least 12 aircraft participated in the strikes that left 53 dead and 98 wounded.

Less than 24 hours later, the USS Truman was fired on by Houthi forces who launched at least 10 one-way attack drones (OWA-UAS) at the carrier, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter in comments to Fox News.

The Houthi campaign on shipping in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait has been ongoing for 18 months. Since 2023 there have been over 174 attempted engagements against U.S. Navy surface assets and 145 attempted engagements against commercial shipping. No attempt against a U.S. Navy target has been successful to date, but several commercial ships have been hit by drones and ballistic missiles, including the bulk carrier MV Tutor which sank last year after being hit by at least three missiles.

The U.S. Navy has been preparing for such an eventuality for months, prepositioning missiles and exercising with airborne minesweepers.

The situation in the Middle East is rapidly developing and additional assets are likely to be deployed to the region if hostilities continue. The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) carrier strike group is currently in COMPUTEX with plans for deployment by early summer, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. CENTCOM may request its presence in the region if needed.

Monday, 17 March 2025

Yemenis take part in a “million-strong” nationwide march of defiance, March 17, 2025.

Yemenis have staged massive nationwide rallies, vowing to confront the US aggression through military escalation, general mobilization, and economic embargoes against adversaries.

The demonstrations were held in the capital Sana’a and cities in other provinces on Monday.

The “million-strong” march of defiance came after the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi called for action in a televised speech broadcast live on Sunday.

“We announce our comprehensive move in response to the recent aggression and US escalation with military escalation, general mobilization, and economic boycott of the enemies,” said a statement read out during the nationwide event.

“We fear no one and bow to no one except Allah. We will confront escalation with escalation.”

The participants who held placards and shouted anti-US slogans vowed to confront the US-Israeli expansionist agenda across West Asia. They pledged to stand up against the US and its allies.

“We are prepared to confront all the tyrants of the earth without hesitation or fear and to offer all sacrifices in this cause.”

The statement stressed that, “We affirm our firm stance of standing with our brothers in Gaza in facing all the dangers targeting them.”

Ansarullah leader: US aggression against Yemen will be met with escalation

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah has warned the US that the aggression against Yemen will be met with escalation, and that the support for Palestine will persist.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council for Ansarallah, also vowed to fight bullying by US President Donald Trump.

“You are mistaken, Trump. We are ready to face all the tyrants of the earth, to make sacrifices, and remain steadfast in our positions.”

“We are always with the Palestinians and will not abandon them. We will continue the siege on the enemy and confront them until the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

Under the authority of Ansarullah’s leader, Yemen’s Armed Forces began targeting key Israeli sites in October 2023, after the regime launched the campaign of genocide. The Yemeni display of support for the Palestinians has been on ever since.

On March 15, the US CENTCOM conducted airstrikes on Yemen, killing at least 53 people.

Trump had issued an executive order, sanctioning deployment of “overwhelming lethal force” towards forcing Sana’a into lifting the ban on Israel-bound shipping in the region.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement warned the armed forces of the country will target the US aircraft carrier and other US warships in the region.

The Yemeni demonstrators reasserted determination to resist and confront foreign aggression.

“We take pride in and are honored by the decision of our leader, who announced a 4-day deadline to lift the siege on Gaza, after which a siege will be imposed on the ships of the Zionist enemy entity,” the demonstrators said in their statement, referring to Houthi’s 4-day ultimatum to Tel Aviv.

Houthi firmly demanded the opening of Gaza’s crossings so that humanitarian aid supplies could reach the two-million-plus population of Gaza.

After the regime ignored the deadline, Yemen’s Armed Forces resumed enforcing their ban on Israeli vessels passing through the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

For several days, the United States has sent military surveillance aircraft into the Persian Gulf and they have taken up circling patterns near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

The aircraft, using Callsign "Ovrld02" has been loitering for HOURS each day.

The scalable map below shows the power plant. Readers can in or out to see the area:

Since no nation in its right mind would deliberately attack a nuclear power plant, one wonders what the US is doing there?

Scott Ritter : How Foolish to Attack The Houthis.