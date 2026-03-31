I am tempted to scale back these daily reports and restrict myself to major news

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15691265/Trump-threatens-strike-Irans-water-supply-Tehran-tears-NUKE-treaty.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline

Yesterday, it was reported that Iran had struck a desalination plant in Kuwait.

It seems most likely that this was an Israeli false flag

According to Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the recent attack on a desalination plant in Kuwait, accompanied by accusations against Iran, is a sign of Israel’s meanness and baseness

TUNIS, March 30. /TASS/. Iran did not strike the power and desalination plant in Kuwait; this was an Israeli provocation, Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari reported.

“The recent attack by the Zionist regime on a desalination plant in Kuwait, accompanied by accusations against Iran, is a sign of the meanness and baseness of the Zionist occupiers,” the SNN TV channel quoted him as saying.

According to Zolfaqari, “US military bases, as well as their interests, infrastructure, and military and economic facilities in the region, will remain targets” of the Iranian Armed Forces. “Countries in the West Asian region must be vigilant against provocations by American-Zionist enemies aimed at destabilizing and destroying the region, and must put an end to the presence of the criminal American army and Zionist occupiers in the region,” he added.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Energy Ministry reported that one person was killed in a strike on a power and desalination plant. The ministry blamed Iran for the attack.

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/03/30/us-11th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-to-iran-war-with-thousands-troops-uss-portland-leaves-san-diego-4-videos/

Iraq tried for close to 10 years to INVADE Iran from the EXACT location the American troops want to ... and Iraq lost close to a million soldiers in this battle, so sending 6,000 American troops is a suicide mission"

IRANIAN FORCES SEIZE U.S. TROOPS AND DRAG THEM TO MILITARY HQ

“Iranian News has claimed to have captured an 82nd airborne U.S. helicopter full of troops while attempting to storm Kharg Island

BREAKING 🚨 “Iranian News has claimed to have captured an 82nd airborne U.S. helicopter full of troops while attempting to storm Kharg Island. The interview was independently translated. According to the American soldier who was just allegedly interviewed by an IRCG interrogator, this mission was to create a military base on the island. This is a developing story and all the facts have not been corroborated yet.”

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its missiles targeted command and control centers, drone facilities, and locations used by the US and Israeli personnel in a new wave of retaliatory strikes under its ongoing military operation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the IRGC said the strikes were part of the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4, describing the campaign as a sustained, multi-phase offensive targeting military and logistical infrastructure across multiple locations in the region.

The IRGC stated that locations used for hiding American and Israeli pilots were targeted by its missiles, adding that command and control centers, drone hangars, weapons support warehouses, and sites used by the “terrorist military forces” and American-Zionist pilots were struck in the latest wave of Iranian attacks.

According to the statement, these targets were hit in various areas, including five American bases in the region and military centers in the south, center, and north of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Haifa Bay, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, Dimona, Al Kharj, Juffair, Victoria, and other locations. The IRGC said the attacks were carried out using liquid- and solid-fuel ballistic missiles, including Emad, Qiam, and Khorramshahr-4, as well as suicide drones.

The statement added that the combined, continuous, and multi-stage operation began in the early hours of the previous night and is still ongoing.

The IRGC also condemned the “unconventional and illegitimate” attack by the Israeli regime on desalination facilities in Kuwait, calling it a sign of the “baseness” of Zionist forces. It emphasized that American bases and personnel, as well as Israeli military and security centers in the occupied Palestinian territories, remain primary targets of its operations.

The statement further warned that countries in West Asia must remain vigilant regarding destabilizing actions by the US-Israeli axis aimed at creating unrest and destruction in the region.

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military campaign against Iran following the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians on February 28.

The attacks have involved extensive aerial strikes on both military and civilian locations across Iran, causing significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces have carried out retaliatory operations, targeting American and Israeli positions in the occupied territories and at regional bases with waves of missiles and drones.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uae-will-be-pounded-if-us-invades-iranian-officials-warn

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ISRAEL



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