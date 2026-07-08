Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

"...escorted by the US Navy" Thats important as this means they are conducting operations openly in violation of Irans authority in the strait. I suspect Iran warned them first.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
1h

I hope that your friends can afford to stay in Scotland for more months, plus maintain their house and jobs and pets back home.

Reminds me of Jabcinda days when people were stuck overseas for months, and had to wait for the raffle for a flight.

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