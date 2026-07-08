I have friends who are fully in-the-know as far as the diesel and aviation fuel situation is but decided, knowing all this, to go on a 2 month holiday to Scotland.
If this escalates and does not just go in circles as we have become used to I would give them slightly less than even odds getting a plane to come home.
Iran is usually pretty true to its word and does not bluff.
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"...escorted by the US Navy" Thats important as this means they are conducting operations openly in violation of Irans authority in the strait. I suspect Iran warned them first.
I hope that your friends can afford to stay in Scotland for more months, plus maintain their house and jobs and pets back home.
Reminds me of Jabcinda days when people were stuck overseas for months, and had to wait for the raffle for a flight.