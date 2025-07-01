Share this postSeemorerocks Trump: the man leading Syria "is a good guy"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump: the man leading Syria "is a good guy"Robin WestenraJul 01, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks Trump: the man leading Syria "is a good guy"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTrump says 'The man that is leading Syria was the head of some tough organisations. He is pretty tough. He is a good guy.'The organisations are ISIS and Al-Qaeda.2Share this postSeemorerocks Trump: the man leading Syria "is a good guy"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare