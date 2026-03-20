US President Donald Trump is trying to extort Gulf allies for trillions of dollars to wage a war on Iran, allegedly on their behalf, according to an Omani journalist speaking to BBC Arabic on 20 March.

The BBC presenter asked Omani journalist and international affairs researcher Salem Al-Jahouri to comment on reports that the White House was “putting pressure” on Gulf states to participate more broadly in the war against Iran.

“This is absolutely true. The Gulf Cooperation Council states are facing pressure, both military and financial pressure,” Jahouri responded.

“Today we are talking about certain leaks in which the American president is demanding that the GCC states pay approximately $5 trillion if they want this war to continue, and if they want it to stop, they must pay $2.5 trillion to the United States for what has been accomplished over the past period,” Jahouri stressed.

The GCC has publicly stated they oppose the war launched by Israel and the US on 28 February. They have also denied allowing the US to use their territory to launch attacks.

However, evidence has emerged that US forces have fired rockets from Gulf territory and US warplanes have crossed Gulf airspace on their way to bomb Iran.

Iran has retaliated by striking targets in the Gulf states, including oil and natural gas infrastructure, in response to US attacks on similar targets in Iran.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also led the Gulf states to sharply reduce oil production, as they cannot export oil through the strategic waterway.

Losses from oil and gas revenue and tourism have caused severe economic harm to the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Reuters reported a week ago that three of the four biggest Gulf states were reviewing trillions of dollars in global investments by their sovereign wealth funds, including $1.2 trillion they had committed to invest in the US economy after President Trump’s visit to the region in May 2025.

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/36652