The narrative is that Trump has “torched the neocons & interventionists” and it is a blow to the globalists.

David Icke’s reaction

This would be the fake Saudi 'royal family' that runs an extreme fascist dictatorship, right, and treats the ballot box like a vampire views garlic? So glad they're happy to have another would-be dictator visit. Whoopee.

However, it seems to be about getting funding for his technocratic vision.

He brought his team with him.

⚠️Trump brought the ENTIRE TECH ELITE with him today at the Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh ⚠️

Sam Altman (OpenAI)

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, xAI)

Jensen Huang (NVIDIA)

Larry Fink (BlackRock)

Andy Jassy (Amazon)

Ruth Porat (Alphabet)

Lisa Su (AMD)

Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm)

Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone)

Arvind Krishna (IBM)

Alex Karp (Palantir)

What deals are being made?

- $600B in U.S.–Saudi investment.

- $142B in U.S. military contracts - making it the largest arms deal in history.

- $80B+ into joint tech investments across AI, digital infrastructure, immersive experiences, & cloud systems.

- $20B from Saudi’s DataVolt into U.S.-based AI data centers + energy infrastructure.

- Major U.S. firms will to build smart airports, mega parks, & digital cities in Saudi Arabia

US approves $1.45B arms deal with UAE ahead of Trump visit

The US State Department has approved two major arms sales to the United Arab Emirates totaling $1.45 billion, just days before President Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

The first package, worth $1.32 billion, includes six CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters with advanced radar, missile warning systems, M-240 machine guns, and logistics support.

The second, valued at $130 million, includes F-16 spare parts, night vision equipment, and sustainment services.

(Defense Security Cooperation Agency)

JUST IN: Saudi Arabia announces $600,000,000,000 investment in the United States.

Black Rock and Trump are preparing for a new global order with the Gulf region. The financial elite are shifting the center of power!🚨

Black Rock boss Larry Fink with Trump in Saudi Arabia - 90 days to the TIPPING POINT?

‘There will be volatility in the next 90 days.’

Briefly summarised using Fink's words, this means:

📉- Massive uncertainty on the financial markets

💸- Capital shifts away from the USA - towards Europe and Asia

⚠️- Fink warns of the US budget deficits: 'Unsustainable' without 3% growth

💰- Public-private mega-investments between Trump and the Saudi royal family in preparation

🇸🇦- Saudi Arabia to become a hub for global capital

🇪🇺- Fink also mentions the 12 trillion euros in European savings - which he, just like Ursula von der Leyen, now wants to access!

Israel headlines: "Trump funds Al Qaeda"