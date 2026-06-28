The Iranian Broadcasting and Television Organization reports from a military source: Projectiles have hit the Masan area in the city of Qeshm, southern Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out additional strikes against Iranian military infrastructure in southern Iran, saying the operation was conducted in response to what Washington described as an Iranian attack on an oil tanker.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted military surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and naval mine-laying capabilities.

From al-Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-launches-aggression-on-qeshm-and-sirik-in-southern-iran

BREAKING: Iran’s Assembly of Experts has issued an unprecedented and important statement in support of the Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei

In a critical letter to government officials, signed by 62 out of 86 members of the country’s highest clerical body, the Assembly calls upon the negotiators to respect the Leader’s red lines. The statement is as follows:

1. We urge that, considering the experiences of past damaging negotiations, the negotiators will be extremely careful of the tricks of the deceitful and evil enemy and pay attention to the fact that observing the Leader’s red lines is a religious obligation and violating them is not permissible under any circumstances.

2. We emphasize the need to pursue revenge for the martyrdom of our dear Leader, and that Trump and Netanyahu must face justice by any means necessary.

3. Any breach of the MoU must be responded to immediately. Therefore, considering the continuation of ceasefire breaches by the Zionist regime in Lebanon, and the failure to withdraw from the occupied territories, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is contrary to the obligations of the officials and is considered a major strategic mistake, and will only embolden the enemy to continue its breach of the agreement.

4. We remind you again that according to the obligatory guidance of the Supreme Leader, the country’s nuclear rights should not be discussed nor disputed, and should be completely excluded from the negotiations.

5. Establishing management over the Strait of Hormuz, receiving compensation for war damages, the release of frozen assets, lifting all sanctions, and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region are inviolable demands of the Supreme Leader and the people, and they must be pursued. Any negligence in this regard will be met with a fierce reaction of the nation.

6. Officials should avoid any statements that cause the enemy to become more arrogant and makes the country appear weak and helpless. Especially since the resistance of our self-sacrificing warriors has driven the arrogant America to despair, no statements should be made that suggests the country’s weakness or helplessness.

7. Everyone, especially the esteemed government officials, knows that in the system of Wilayat Al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), the opinion and perspective of the Leader is the final word, and when informed of his definitive opinion, no official can or should act contrary to his opinion.

8. Based on all evidence, the enemy is merely seeking an opportunity to deploy additional forces and buy time for some matters, including the upcoming Midterm elections. After that, there will be a high probability of a new attack, and the issues raised in the MoU should be resolved within the stipulated 30-day and 60-day deadlines.

9. We ask the dear nation to continue their steadfast presence on the streets, and while preserving sacred unity and avoiding any action that disrupts this unity, they should not pay attention to the divisive words of some ignorant people who seek to limit this divine mission. The presence of the people is essential and decisive as long as the Supreme Leader deems it necessary.

10. The Asssembly of Experts, as humble servants and part of the people, will remain with the esteemed Leadership and the entire nation, while wishing success to the respected government officials, awaiting the fulfillment of the conditions and promises, and will fulfill their religious duty when necessary….

SOURCE

Larry Johnson cuts through the crap

Larry Johnson: U.S. Bombs Iran Near Sirik – Tehran’s Counterstrike on US Bases Trigger Regional War

“INVISIBLE HAND” MANIPULATING OIL PRICES - w/ Chris Martenson