Seemorerocks

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
5h

From the ridiculous to the sublime.

The big picture? They want entire world destruction to usher in the old world order. So this fake war will keep dragging on until they're done.

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Loretta Marmor's avatar
Loretta Marmor
2h

If the U.S. government did not get any taxes paid in, would they just print more money and keep paying for more bombs and bombers? Now is a good time for me to tell people to grow microgreens inside, potato’s in the ground because this disruption to shipping means not just oil is going to stop being available, but also food and hygiene and medical products will not be arriving on store shelves. I now tell those walking , looking at their phones, “you need to be a responsible pedestrian and not look at your phone. Hey it’s not my responsibility to look out for you and myself.” Most stop staring down at their phones.

You can see the fiber optic cables are not being run into our homes and offices. I tell people your devices and robots can run wirelessly off your WiFi indoors. 5G should not be shooting calls, data and video at you from a transmitter on the light pole or hung on a line over the sidewalk. I tell people they might need the magnetron inside their microwave to shoot at the 5G frequency weapon the tree canopy is being cut down to not obstruct. It is not what will you do without your cellphone or tv or makeup. It is about food, water, sanitation, shelter, fire and knowing people you can trust.

There is no such country where all the terrorists are that you can go bomb to get rid of them all. I think military recruiters went after high school seniors when my son was one, convincing some that we had to go to Iraq to get rid of the terrorists before they come to U.S. to kill us.

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