Trump starts up his war on Iran
U.S. is ATTACKING Iran's Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island again
The Iranian Broadcasting and Television Organization reports from a military source: Projectiles have hit the Masan area in the city of Qeshm, southern Iran.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out additional strikes against Iranian military infrastructure in southern Iran, saying the operation was conducted in response to what Washington described as an Iranian attack on an oil tanker.
According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted military surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and naval mine-laying capabilities.
From al-Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-launches-aggression-on-qeshm-and-sirik-in-southern-iran
BREAKING: Iran’s Assembly of Experts has issued an unprecedented and important statement in support of the Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei
In a critical letter to government officials, signed by 62 out of 86 members of the country’s highest clerical body, the Assembly calls upon the negotiators to respect the Leader’s red lines. The statement is as follows:
1. We urge that, considering the experiences of past damaging negotiations, the negotiators will be extremely careful of the tricks of the deceitful and evil enemy and pay attention to the fact that observing the Leader’s red lines is a religious obligation and violating them is not permissible under any circumstances.
2. We emphasize the need to pursue revenge for the martyrdom of our dear Leader, and that Trump and Netanyahu must face justice by any means necessary.
3. Any breach of the MoU must be responded to immediately. Therefore, considering the continuation of ceasefire breaches by the Zionist regime in Lebanon, and the failure to withdraw from the occupied territories, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is contrary to the obligations of the officials and is considered a major strategic mistake, and will only embolden the enemy to continue its breach of the agreement.
4. We remind you again that according to the obligatory guidance of the Supreme Leader, the country’s nuclear rights should not be discussed nor disputed, and should be completely excluded from the negotiations.
5. Establishing management over the Strait of Hormuz, receiving compensation for war damages, the release of frozen assets, lifting all sanctions, and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region are inviolable demands of the Supreme Leader and the people, and they must be pursued. Any negligence in this regard will be met with a fierce reaction of the nation.
6. Officials should avoid any statements that cause the enemy to become more arrogant and makes the country appear weak and helpless. Especially since the resistance of our self-sacrificing warriors has driven the arrogant America to despair, no statements should be made that suggests the country’s weakness or helplessness.
7. Everyone, especially the esteemed government officials, knows that in the system of Wilayat Al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), the opinion and perspective of the Leader is the final word, and when informed of his definitive opinion, no official can or should act contrary to his opinion.
8. Based on all evidence, the enemy is merely seeking an opportunity to deploy additional forces and buy time for some matters, including the upcoming Midterm elections. After that, there will be a high probability of a new attack, and the issues raised in the MoU should be resolved within the stipulated 30-day and 60-day deadlines.
9. We ask the dear nation to continue their steadfast presence on the streets, and while preserving sacred unity and avoiding any action that disrupts this unity, they should not pay attention to the divisive words of some ignorant people who seek to limit this divine mission. The presence of the people is essential and decisive as long as the Supreme Leader deems it necessary.
10. The Asssembly of Experts, as humble servants and part of the people, will remain with the esteemed Leadership and the entire nation, while wishing success to the respected government officials, awaiting the fulfillment of the conditions and promises, and will fulfill their religious duty when necessary….
From the ridiculous to the sublime.
The big picture? They want entire world destruction to usher in the old world order. So this fake war will keep dragging on until they're done.
If the U.S. government did not get any taxes paid in, would they just print more money and keep paying for more bombs and bombers? Now is a good time for me to tell people to grow microgreens inside, potato’s in the ground because this disruption to shipping means not just oil is going to stop being available, but also food and hygiene and medical products will not be arriving on store shelves. I now tell those walking , looking at their phones, “you need to be a responsible pedestrian and not look at your phone. Hey it’s not my responsibility to look out for you and myself.” Most stop staring down at their phones.
You can see the fiber optic cables are not being run into our homes and offices. I tell people your devices and robots can run wirelessly off your WiFi indoors. 5G should not be shooting calls, data and video at you from a transmitter on the light pole or hung on a line over the sidewalk. I tell people they might need the magnetron inside their microwave to shoot at the 5G frequency weapon the tree canopy is being cut down to not obstruct. It is not what will you do without your cellphone or tv or makeup. It is about food, water, sanitation, shelter, fire and knowing people you can trust.
There is no such country where all the terrorists are that you can go bomb to get rid of them all. I think military recruiters went after high school seniors when my son was one, convincing some that we had to go to Iraq to get rid of the terrorists before they come to U.S. to kill us.