Trump's Davos 2025 Speech Was VERY STRANGE....
In full: Donald Trump's full speech at Davos World Economic Forum 2025
Trump Takes Question After Question From Business Titans At World Economic Forum In Davos
FEAR OF TRUMP SPREADS THROUGH WEF IN DAVOS
President Donald Trump spoke by video today to thousands of globalists gathered in Davos Switzerland attending the 2025 gathering of the World Economic Forum. One word summarizes the atmosphere: Fear. The globalists know they have lost, and Mr. Trump’s movement is on the move.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/23/2025
Watch podcast HERE
Trump graces World Economic Forum WEF to standing applause and praises from Klaus Schwab
URGENT BREAKING: Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, Bill Gates' Alliance, thanked donors at the WEF forum
TRUMP IS ON BOARD - she promised to vaccinate more people and faster especially THE CHILDREN.
Brilliant Trump
Why is the WEF GAVI intent on vaccinating children on mass when Bill Gates made it quite clear his intention is to depopulate and sterilise humanity through vaccines???
Do they really believe we are going to take MRNA bio warfare gain of Function vaccines to cure Cancer???? That’s the Joke of the year We all know someone or of someone that died from the MRNA vaccines or suffered severe injuries……