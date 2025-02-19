Spot-on commentary from RT’s Affshin Rattansi

In a scathing attack on Zelensky, Donald Trump rubbished his complaints about not being invited to the negotiating table, saying this proxy war could have been ended years ago with a deal.

He also brought up the fact no elections have been held in Ukraine, and Zelensky’s approval ratings are at rock bottom- 4%. Zelensky, now the illegitimate President, continues to send young Ukrainians to die for the old Biden regime’s failed attempt to weaken Russia in a war through Ukraine.

The corruption and missing hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ dollars of US aid to Ukraine only further leaves Zelensky exposed to Trump’s frustration.

Zelensky made the fatal mistake of submitting himself to become a Washington vassal leader, blindly following Washington’s commands against the interests of Ukraine and its people. Make no mistake, Zelensky is in this position now because of his own political choices. He could have accepted the 2022 agreement reached in Istanbul, which would have seen him retain territory and a swift end to the war, in exchange for no possibility of joining NATO, and receiving international security guarantees in return.

Instead, he chose to blindly follow the orders of Washington and London, to continue fighting Russia in a suicidal war, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have now lost their lives.

We all warned that as Zelensky delayed negotiations with each passing day, his negotiating position would grow weaker and weaker. Russia would gain more territory and Ukraine’s front would reach where it has gotten to now; on the brink of collapse. Now Zelensky has no seat at the table, and the raw dynamics of the proxy war are on display for the world to see.

This was always a Washington-Moscow proxy war, and was always going to be ended with a Moscow-Washington negotiated settlement which involved a clause of Ukraine never being allowed to join NATO. Ukraine’s soldiers were the cannon fodder of the Biden regime, and Zelensky was their useful idiot.

The less said about Europe and the UK, the better, since they want to continue this bloody failure, while bearing the brunt of the economic damage by in effect sanctioning themselves, having become nothing but vassals. They too de facto have no seat at the table, since Putin doesn’t trust European leaders as far as he can throw them, after over a decade of deceit, and Trump seemingly views them as tiresome warmongers, consumed by their own delusion.

