Trump Signs Bill Allocating $5.5 Billion For The Next Plandemic, Creates Backdoor Pathway For Continued Collaboration With The WHO

It pays “for the transportation, medical care, treatment, and other related costs of persons quarantined or isolated under Federal or State quarantine law.”

Feb 19, 2026

The United States is quietly gearing up for the ‘next pandemic’ and still intends to work with the World Health Organization (WHO), despite claiming to have exited the global health body earlier this year.

On February 3rd, President Donald Trump signed H.R.7148 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, into law. Buried in the funding bill allocates billions of dollars more for pandemic preparedness. The bill passed the House 217-214 and 71-29 in the Senate.

As first reported by John Fleetwood, as contained in the bill, over $3.2 billion is dedicated to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

“For carrying out title III and subtitles A and B of title XXVIII of the PHS Act, with respect to the research, development, storage, production, and procurement of medical countermeasures to counter potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to civilian populations, $3,207,991,000: Provided, That of such amount—”

A chunk of that money is directed towards “prepar[ing] for or respond[ing] to an influenza pandemic” along with “the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools.”

It also states that the funds “may be used for the construction or renovation of privately owned facilities for the production of pandemic influenza vaccines and other biologics, if the Secretary finds such construction or renovation necessary to secure sufficient supplies of such vaccines or biologics.”

On top of this, $484,606,000 is provided to fund federal emergency response operations via ASPR.

$913,200,000 went to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for outbreak readiness.

Another $729,272,000 will go to preparation for so-called emerging pathogens, specifically “zoonotic infectious diseases.” It also pays “for the transportation, medical care, treatment, and other related costs of persons quarantined or isolated under Federal or State quarantine law.”

Furthermore, over $200 million is allocated towards emergency funding for outbreaks.

Last month, the Trump administration announced that it was formally leaving the WHO — or at least that is what the administration wanted to project, as it is still working with the WHO on some things, including influenza and mass-vaccination programs.

Jan 25

This latest Appropriations Act this preserves some relations with the WHO, Fleetwood exposed.

“Sec. 211. The Secretary shall make available through assignment not more than 60 employees of the Public Health Service to assist in child survival activities and to work in AIDS programs through and with funds provided by the Agency for International Development, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund or the World Health Organization.”

December 31, 2025

Fleetwood noted:

The language is unambiguous.

In global health policy, “child survival activities” is a broad WHO umbrella that routinely includes vaccination campaigns, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and health-system operations, meaning the statute authorizes U.S. personnel to work inside WHO-funded public-health infrastructure—not narrow, child-only care—despite the formal withdrawal.

This authority is not contingent on U.S. membership in the WHO, nor does it require rejoining the organization.

It instead functions as a personnel-based operational bridge, allowing U.S. federal health staff to continue working inside WHO-financed initiatives without restoring formal governance participation.

Despite formal withdrawal from the World Health Organization, Congress and President Trump have enacted federal law authorizing continued U.S. personnel involvement in WHO-funded health programs, while simultaneously financing influenza pandemic infrastructure, gain-of-function research, and mass vaccine readiness.

Legislation authorizes federal purchase of vaccine vehicles, equipment, and doses to expand nationwide delivery infrastructure.

Feb 21, 2026

Congress has introduced legislation authorizing the federal government to finance and deploy mobile vaccination units across the United States, creating a taxpayer-funded system designed to deliver vaccines directly into communities nationwide.

The bill, H.R. 7465, titled the “Federal Investment in Grants for Health Transportation and Flu-vaccination Local Units Act of 2026,” was introduced February 10, 2026 by Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA).

You can see who funds Rep. Gottheimer here and who funds Rep. Kiggans here.

H.R. 7465 would amend the Public Health Service Act to establish a new federal grant program to build and expand mobile vaccine delivery infrastructure in every state.

The legislation directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create the program and distribute federal funds to states to carry it out.

According to the bill:

“The Secretary shall establish a demonstration program to award grants to States to improve the provision of recommended immunizations for children, adolescents, and adults through the use of mobile vaccination units.”

The program specifically authorizes the use of federal funds to purchase the physical infrastructure required to administer vaccines, including mobile vaccine vehicles and the vaccines themselves.

The bill states:

“Funds… shall be used to—

(A) establish or expand mobile vaccination units in the State; and

(B) assist in covering the costs associated with the mobile vaccine units, including acquiring vehicles, equipment, and vaccines.”

The legislation applies broadly across the entire population, explicitly targeting children, adolescents, and adults.

It also authorizes open-ended federal spending to carry out the program, providing:

“such sums as may be necessary for fiscal year 2027.”

This language allows federal officials to determine how much funding will be allocated to deploy and expand the mobile vaccination infrastructure.

The bill requires federal health officials to report back to Congress on the program’s performance and recommend whether it should be continued and expanded, opening the door for the mobile vaccine system to become a permanent component of the nation’s public health infrastructure.

H.R. 7465 was introduced during a period of rapidly expanding federal investment in influenza-centric pandemic preparedness, vaccine distribution, and public health delivery systems.

The legislation is currently under review in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and has not yet advanced to a floor vote.

Government Pandemic Orchestration

The new legislation comes after the House, Senate, and President Donald Trump enacted minibus legislation allocating at least $5.5 billion in taxpayer funding to finance another government pandemic response.

Influenza is the only purported virus explicitly named in the minibus.

Both the minibus and mobile vaccination unit bill come after a congressional investigation concluded that the federal government’s response to the last pandemic was plagued by major failures, misconduct, and obstruction at the highest levels.

A congressional investigation found that U.S. government agencies used taxpayer funds to support risky gain-of-function research linked to the likely lab origin of COVID-19, misled the public with unsupported policies and censorship, rushed vaccine approval under political pressure, allowed hundreds of billions in relief fraud, and then obstructed investigators by deleting records, withholding evidence, and providing false statements to Congress.

Bottom Line

Congress has now introduced legislation to embed federally funded mobile vaccination infrastructure into permanent U.S. public health law, authorizing taxpayer money—with no defined spending cap—to purchase vehicles, equipment, and vaccines for deployment nationwide.

The bill applies to the entire population and includes provisions to expand the program after its initial rollout, marking the latest step in the federal government’s escalating investment in influenza-centered pandemic preparedness and vaccine delivery systems.