The Genesis Mission, led by the Department of Energy, will create the American Science and Security Platform. This system connects top supercomputers, federal data, AI models, and robotic labs to boost research in biotechnology, nuclear energy, quantum science, semiconductors, materials, and space. Officials aim to double U.S. science productivity in a decade, with tight deadlines for priorities, resources, and a prototype. Major partners like AWS, Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, AMD, IBM, and Anthropic are on board to drive breakthroughs in secure, AI-powered discovery.

Ania K had some revelations on this

Here is the video highlighted by Ania .

Like all the technocrats Kissinger, Schmidt and others like Musk “warn” of the dangers but end up promoting the entire concept

Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope and the Human Spirit

Kissinger was not ONLY a war criminal who bombed Cambodia

Henry Kissinger Quotes On Depopulation And …

December 5, 2013 by Infinite

“Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world, because the US economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries”.

– Henry Kissinger

“World population needs to be decreased by 50%”.

– Henry Kissinger

“Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac,” and “The elderly are useless eaters”.

– Henry Kissinger



“Today, America would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government”.

– Henry Kissinger, Bilderberger Conference, Evians, France, 1991

“What we in America call terrorists are really groups of people that reject the international system.”

– Henry Kissinger 2007

“(Soldiers are) dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy”.

(as quoted in Woodward and Bernstein’s “The Final Days”, ch. 14)

– Henry Kissinger

“NAFTA is a major stepping stone to the New World Order”.

– Henry Kissinger

“My country’s history, Mr. President, tells us that it is possible to fashion unity while cherishing diversity, that common action is possible despite the variety of races, interests, and beliefs we see here in this chamber. Progress and peace and justice are attainable. So we say to all peoples and governments: Let us fashion together a new world order.”

– Henry Kissinger, in address before the General Assembly of the United Nations, October 1975)

“Who controls money controls the world”.

– Henry Kissinger

“The emigration of Jews from the Soviet Union is not an objective of American foreign policy’, The New York Times on Saturday quotes Kissinger as saying on the tapes to President Nixon. ‘And if they put Jews into gas chambers in the Soviet Union, it is not an American concern. Maybe a humanitarian concern”.

– Henry Kissinger

The Russian leadership are cynical enough to appreciate Henry Kissinger

Here is the promotional video

“For the first time in history, the U.S. government is attempting to unify:

• all federal scientific datasets

• all national laboratory supercomputers

• all major AI models

• all simulation environments

• all robotic experiment platforms…into one coordinated AI-driven infrastructure.

This creature will be a living system with:

• nerves (data pipelines),

• organs (labs and supercomputers),

• brain (federal AI models),

• hands (robotic labs),

• eyes (sensors and datasets).

This isn’t a program. It’s the creation of a national digital organism — a living, thinking, learning system whose purpose is to accelerate discovery, prediction, and control.”

“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.” Rev. 13:15

