Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

What Zion Don may be allowed to do (or not) by his AIPAC handlers and the Jewish oligarchs who own him I expect means little to Iran. Iran seems

to have finally grasped that Zion Don may say publicly means little. Iran has to force the americans OUT of the middle east or simply controling the gulf will mean little.

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duck
1h

in pdf form:

https://ia600903.us.archive.org/4/items/jewish-jesuit-satanic-bloodlines-3-in-trilogy/Jewish%20Jesuit%20Satanic%20Bloodlines%20%233%20in%20Trilogy.pdf

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