Trump ‘willing to end war without reopening Hormuz’



The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, is reporting that Trump has told his aides he is willing to end the war on Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

The WSJ reported that Trump and his aides have assessed in recent days that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond the president’s timeline of four to six weeks.



Trump decided that the US should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran’s Navy and its missile stocks, and wind down the fighting, according to WSJ. The US would then pressure Iran diplomatically to resume the flow of trade and press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead, it reported.