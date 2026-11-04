https://youtube.com/shorts/tolYRwCNj-4?si=7bLIZWogKOCMoCBf

Adam Downer

Wed, November 4, 2026

Could President Donald Trump already be looking for blue and whiter pastures?

While speaking on Fox and Friends on November 3, the 80-year-old president made an eyebrow-raising joke, quipping that he’s so popular in Israel, he’ll move there and become Prime Minister should Americans get “tired” of him.

Trump joked Israel will welcome him should Americans tire of him. BY: AlterNet America

Trump Once Again Inflated His Own Popularity

Trump is popular in Israel, but doesn’t have a 99 percent approval rating. BY: MEGA

“I’m at 99 percent approval rating in Israel, can you believe it?” Trump said. “If people got tired of me in the US, I’ll move to Israel and become Prime Minister.”

No poll shows Trump has 99 percent favorability in Israel, but polls have found that Trump enjoys extraordinary popularity in the nation. A Pew Research poll from June of this year found 81 percent of Israelis favor Trump - a far cry from polls in the U.S. where Trump’s approval rating wallows in the low-to-mid-30s.

Democrats Welcome the Idea

Democrats are eager to take Trump up on the offer. BY: MEGA

The quote was instant fodder for Trump critics.

Many social media users posted sentiments to the effect of “don’t threaten us with a good time,” while others were more sarcastic.

“Much as this offer is tempting, to wish this upon Israel would be the height of anti-Semitism, which we must reject in all forms,” joked George Conway, a Trump critic.

Trump Says He’s Stopping Annual Payment to Israel

Trump made a surprise, unconfirmed announcement about American aid to Israel. BY: MEGA

The comments also came as Trump made an unexpected announcement that the United States would end its annual $4 billion aid payment to Israel, though the United States would still sell Israel weapons.

The president claimed that the current Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, approached him with the idea.

“You can consider it barter. You can consider military aid or cash,” Trump stated. “Look, we give them $4 billion of things and money, and they don’t need it. And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money.”

Trump added that the payment was easy fodder for Democrats.

“The left uses the $4 billion payment - that everybody knows about, it’s no secret - as a signal of unfairness,” Trump explained. “And we can’t allow that to happen. I don’t like that, because it’s too easy.”

Netanyahu’s Role as Prime Minister in Jeopardy

Israel’s recent election has put Netanyahu’s job in jeopardy. BY: MEGA

There has been no confirmation of the agreement from Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is himself facing a potential political crisis after his party lost the majority in the Knesset on October 27. While his party has a plurality of seats in the Israeli parliament, the oppositional part and the Arab Joint List and Raam parties could combine to oust Netanyahu as prime minister.