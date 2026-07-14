Iranian media

The mafia DON wants protection money

Trump wants to charge a 20% charge for “services rendered”.

Iran charges 1.25%

Trump formally restarts war with Iran by decree

Trump” “Iran belongs to America

Claims that Israel groomed Ahmadinajad

I bet most people don’t even know who he is

Israeli press

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/report-ahmadinejad-met-mossad-chief-under-israeli-plan-to-install-him-as-irans-leader-is-now-under-arrest/

The Iron Dome fails in Israel

Reporting from Hal Turner.

See what he leaves out.

The Armed Forces of the United States resumed attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran at 4:45 PM eastern US time today, Monday, July 13, 2026.

Word of the attacks was not made public until President Trump revealed to media in the oval office that “We will attack them (Iran) tonight.”

The full background to the lead-up to tonight’s resumption of war is detailed in a prior story today, HERE

After the President made that remark publicly, U.S. CENTCOM revealed they had commenced attacks at 4:45 PM Eastern Time and the attacks are ongoing.

As of 7:40 PM EDT Iran is attacking back.

-- The entire convoy of US-escorted commercial ships is being targeted: Iranian anti-ship missiles towards ships off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

-- Explosions are rocking US bases in Bahrain.

-- The UAE Ministry of Defense announces two UAE-linked vessels hit by Iran, resulting in at least one death and 8 injuries. Iran struck a vessel 40 Nautical Miles off coast of Oman.

-- Trump said the US would take out Iran’s most deeply fortified underground nuclear site, called ‘Pickaxe Mountain’ (near Natanz).

For reference, Pickaxe Mountain is located more than 100 meters underground, beneath a mountain made of pure granite, one of the hardest rocks in existence. It is several times deeper and more hardened than Fordow, which itself was likely only marginally damaged.

It is presumed to be the location of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, and possibly covert enrichment cascade halls.

The site is so well-fortified that the U.S. did not even ATTEMPT to target it in 2025 or 2026. Most analysts agree that Pickaxe Mountain could only be taken out by a tactical nuclear weapon—and even then, success is not assured.

8:25 PM EDT --

US Air Refueling Tankers presently over Persian Gulf:

8:30 PM EDT --

US Air Force refueling tanker is releasing an emergency 7700 broadcast right now for unknown reasons.

The Houthis hit Saudi airport in a tit-for-tat

🇾🇪 Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Saree:

‘In its insistence on continuing the unjust siege against the Yemeni people, the Saudi enemy, at precisely 13:54 PM this Monday, launched a blatant attack using its warplanes against Sanaa International Airport. By targeting it with a number of airstrikes with the aim of closing it to humanitarian flights carrying patients and stranded individuals, the Armed Forces engaged the enemy aircraft to repel this treacherous and cowardly attack. In response to this criminal Saudi aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Abha International Airport with a number of ballistic missiles and drones. The operation successfully achieved its objectives, praise be to God. The Saudi enemy, after its reckless decision to launch this unjust attack on Sanaa International Airport, bears full responsibility for the grave consequences of this brutal aggression, which serves the Zionist-American enemy, and all the resulting repercussions. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their unwavering commitment to the cause of repelling this aggression and lifting the unjust blockade imposed on our country. In this context, we warn all airlines against flying through Saudi Arabian airspace and urge them to take our warnings seriously until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance to the Republic of Yemen in lifting the blockade on Sanaa Airport, and for facilitating humanitarian flights to and from the airport. Greetings to our great people who have taken to the streets in massive public demonstrations in the capital, Sana’a, and in the provinces, districts, villages, and rural areas. And all praise to our loyal and noble tribes for their massive demonstrations and their authentic, faith-based, and jihadist stances. Our great people will not accept the continuation of the aggression and the blockade, and their armed forces, with God’s help, are fully prepared to take all necessary steps and measures to deter the aggression and lift the blockade. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best of guardians, the best of protectors, and the best of helpers. Long live Yemen, free, dignified, and independent!’

Threats by the Saudis