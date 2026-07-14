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ZeroVirus
32m

Since when did Trump use a nuke? If he did that it would be front-page news on every news outlet in the world. Has he just gone senile?

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
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mew
1h

I learn more from Malcolm Nance (ex CIA) than anyone else:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9uKetGQcus

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