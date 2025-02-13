Trump's Phone Call with Putin

Ukraine is also invited, the American leader said

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says Russian and US officials will hold talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 14.

"They will have a meeting tomorrow in Munich. Russia will be there with our people. By the way, Ukraine is also invited. I am not sure who exactly will be there from which countries. But high-level officials from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States," he said, answering questions from journalists in the Oval Office of the White House.

He also confirmed that he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. Trump responded affirmatively to a request to clarify whether he expects such a meeting in the kingdom. "Eventually? Yes," the president said. "Not yet," he added, implying that there is no talk of arranging such a contact in the near future

But Ukraine denies

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the presidents spoke for nearly 1.5 hours and have agreed to meet soon on neutral territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, spoke for nearly 90 minutes by phone on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed, adding that the two heads of state had agreed to first meet in a third country, with official state visits likely to follow.

The call marks the first known direct interaction between the US and Russian heads of state since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

In an interview with Russia 1 television on Thursday, Peskov described the conversation as constructive, adding that the two leaders concurred that the administration of Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden had done “enormous damage” to US-Russian relations. Putin and Trump agreed that “even the most complex problems should be resolved through peace negotiations,” according to Peskov.

Aside from extending invitations to each other to visit their respective nations, the two heads of state “agreed to quite swiftly organize and hold a working meeting somewhere in a third country,” the official stated.

Hours after the phone call on Wednesday, Trump told journalists at the White House that the talks would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Peskov, in turn, pointed out that “no decision has been made as to where it will take place, but Saudi Arabia indeed cropped up.” The Russian official added that “both Russia and the US said that [Saudi Arabia] is a place that really suits everyone,” given both nations enjoy good relations with the monarchy.

Peskov noted that the fact that both presidents had expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue was a “very important achievement” that has “set in motion an apparatus of aides, ministries and so on, that will now gradually begin dialogue and prepare the next contacts.”

The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on which side had initiated the call, merely stating that “President Trump, already during his campaign and after the elections before the inauguration, said that he was going to call President Putin.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump wrote that he and the Russian president had among other things talked about the “great benefit that we will someday have in working together,” as well as their shared desire to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.

US President Donald Trump has blamed the conflict on his predecessor Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc

US President Donald Trump has blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict on his predecessor Joe Biden, reiterating his previous claim that the hostilities would never have broken out under his leadership.

“I don’t see any way that a country in Russia’s position could allow them, just in their position, could allow them to join NATO. I don’t see that happening,” the US president said on Thursday.



“And long before President [Vladimir] Putin, Russia was very strong on the fact. I believe that’s the reason the war started, because Biden went out and said that they could join NATO, and he shouldn’t have said that,” Trump asserted.

Trump also stood by the remarks on the prospects of Ukraine’s NATO membership delivered by his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday, describing them as “pretty accurate.”

Speaking ahead of the meeting of the so-called Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Hegseth ruled out Kiev’s accession to the bloc as a part of any peace deal, and also dismissed the idea of deploying US troops to the country.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth stated.

The defense secretary, however, has already somewhat backtracked on his statements, stating that it was ultimately up to Trump to decide on the matter. Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, Hegseth said he was “not going to stand at this podium and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out, what concessions will be made or what concessions are not made.” Nevertheless, he described his assessment of Kiev’s NATO prospects as “what’s likely” and a recognition of “hard-power realities on the ground.”

On Thursday President Donald Trump continued to signal positive feelings about a future relationship with Russia and Putin, telling reporters that he'd like to see Russia invited back in to join the The Group of Seven major economies, or G7, which until 2014 was the G8 when Russia was included.

"I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8," Trump said from the Oval Office upon announcing new US reciprocal tariffs.

"I said, 'What are you doing? You guys - all you're talking about is Russia and they should be sitting at the table.' And he then added, "I think Putin would love to be back."

The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. In 2014 these nations decided to expel Russia over the annexation of Crimea, but Moscow pointed out that Crimeans overwhelmingly voted to become part of the Russian Federation after a popular referendum.

Another highlight from the Oval Office press conference was when the president called on China and Russia to join the United States in agreeing to cut their enormous defense budgets in half. He said in the context of also urging the three major powers to restart nuclear arms control talks.

"One of the first meetings I want to have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia. And I want to say, ‘let’s cut our military budget in half.’ And we can do that. And I think we’ll be able to," Trump declared.

According to an Associated Press summary of the comments:

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump lamented the hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in rebuilding the nation’s nuclear deterrent and said he hopes to gain commitments from the U.S. adversaries to cut their own spending. "There’s no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many," Trump said. “You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they’re building nuclear weapons.”

“We’re all spending a lot of money that we could be spending on other things that are actually, hopefully much more productive,” Trump continued.

Russia and the US have long had the world's biggest nuclear arsenals, but China has in the last ten years been making strides to greatly bolster its strategic capabilities, which has alarmed the West. Trump warned that any future nuclear use by a global power is "going to be probably oblivion."

Likely Moscow and Beijing will receive these words positively as an overture, especially on the nuclear front, but neither will actually heed Trump's call to pledge a 50% reduction in defense spending - especially when Russia is at war in Ukraine and under US-EU sanctions. They might tell the Trump White House instead: 'your move first'.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted Thursday he felt snubbed by President Trump calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin first the previous day — saying it was “not pleasant.”



“I don’t think it was a priority that he talked to Russia first. Although it’s really not very pleasant,” Zelensky told reporters before arguing that negotiations with the Kremlin should only commence after “a plan to stop Putin has been worked out.”

“As an independent country we simply cannot accept any agreements without us,” the Ukrainian leader said, according to CNN. “And I articulate this very clearly to our partners: We will not accept any bilateral negotiations on Ukraine without us.”

THE BRITISH/EU REACTION

Kyiv & Europe fear Trump will let Putin have what he wants for a deal freezing them out of the negotiations to begin in Munich. Another 'peace for our time' involving concessions for Hitler a year before he invaded Poland, triggering WW2. Ask Ukrainians if they want to be Russian

Keir Starmer last night promised this country would continue to put Ukraine ‘in the strongest position’ to protect itself.

But the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary John Healey face huge decisions over military spending following a monumental shift in US policy away from Europe.

As part of a ‘new world order’, the US will no longer prioritise British and European security, meaning the UK and its continental allies will have to step up.

This is how the BBC sees it

The chancellor has called on parliament to bypass the national debt threshold for the sake of helping Kiev

Germany may have to declare an emergency at home in order to provide additional assistance to Kiev next year if the situation in Ukraine gets any worse, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned in a government statement to the parliament on Wednesday. The opposition has branded his plan “financial trickery” and vowed to never let it happen.

Scholz’s coalition government has just reached a deal on its 2024 budget following weeks of tense negotiations. The cabinet agreed to keep existing debt restrictions while cutting the operational costs of various departments and slashing certain climate-related subsidies. Further military and financial aid to Kiev was still named as one of Berlin’s top priorities, alongside Germany’s green-economy transformation and the strengthening of social cohesion.

“I will advocate sustainable, reliable support for Ukraine, because it is about the security of Europe,” Scholz told the Lower House of parliament, the Bundestag. According to the chancellor, Berlin plans to spend €8 billion ($8.63 billion) on arms for Kiev next year, along with an unspecified amount of money allocated for financial aid to the Ukrainian budget, and another €6 billion ($6.47 billion) to support Ukrainian refugees living in Germany.

82% of Germans disapprove of government – poll

He also admitted that international support for Kiev was waning and might force Berlin to spend even more of its funds to aid Ukraine. Russia is supposedly counting on Kiev’s Western backers abandoning Ukraine, he added, and “the danger that calculation could work cannot be dismissed.”

“It is… clear that, if the situation worsens… because other supporters withdraw their aid, then we have to react to it,” Scholz explained, adding that doing so might require the government to trigger a special emergency clause and circumvent legislation on the national debt.

“We have already decided to propose a debt-brake exception resolution in the Bundestag” in case of such a development, the chancellor said. Enacted in 2009, a fiscal rule known as the ‘debt brake’ in Germany limits the national budget deficit to 0.35% of the GDP and restricts the issuance of new government bonds. A special clause still allows the government to bypass these restrictions in case of an “unforeseen emergency.”

EU state will have to fight with stones – retired general

Scholz’s cabinet already faced what was called a “no-debt crisis” in November when the German constitutional court ruled its 2024 budget to be illegal due to violating this debt-brake rule and banned the government from repurposing unused Covid-19 funds.

The chancellor’s plan was blasted by the opposition as “financial trickery” as lawmakers accused him of essentially abusing the legal loopholes to push for more aid for Kiev. “What you have presented as an orderly procedure has been a tangible government crisis,” Friedrich Merz, the leader of the biggest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said in response to Scholz.

“We won’t let this trick go through,” he added. The CDU chief also said that the situation in Ukraine was becoming increasingly “more dramatic.” “You know that, under the current circumstances, this country has no chance at all of winning this war,” he told Scholz.

Another prominent MP and a former transport and infrastructure minister, Alexander Dorbrindt, accused Scholz of being willing to literally throw the German budget into chaos for the sake of aiding Kiev. “You are not the solution to the budget problem, you are the budget chaos per se,” he told the chancellor, adding that the government “will never get our consent” to bypassing the debt-brake rule.

