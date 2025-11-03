Trump renews threats against Nigeria.

This is from Nigerian media

US President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his threat of potential military action in Nigeria over what he described as the “mass killing of Christians”, shortly after the Nigerian presidency proposed diplomatic talks to ease tensions.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked by an AFP correspondent whether his administration was considering deploying troops or conducting air strikes in Nigeria. He replied:

“Could be; I envisage a lot of things. They’re killing Christians in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to continue.”

The remarks followed an earlier post on Trump’s Truth Social account on Saturday, in which he claimed to have directed the Pentagon to draw up a possible plan of attack against Nigeria. He argued that Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Africa’s most populous nation and warned that if Nigeria failed to end the violence, a U.S. response would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Reacting, Presidential Spokesman Daniel Bwala told AFP that Nigeria remained a key ally of the United States in the global war on terror, but any form of support must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Nigeria welcomes U.S. assistance in combating terrorism, provided it aligns with our national integrity,” Bwala said, adding that Trump’s remarks were likely “a push for dialogue” rather than a literal threat.

He suggested that the former U.S. president’s comments might be intended to “force a sit-down between the two leaders so they can agree on a joint strategy to tackle insecurity.”

Bwala hinted that President Bola Tinubu and Trump could meet soon to discuss mutual security concerns, though he declined to provide specific details.

In earlier posts on X (formerly Twitter), Bwala noted that any differences regarding whether Nigeria’s terrorists target only Christians or people of all faiths “will be addressed when both leaders meet, whether in the State House or the White House.”

Trump had earlier claimed on Friday that “thousands of Christians are being killed” by “radical Islamists”, a claim Nigerian officials have consistently rejected.

President Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria’s conflicts are not religiously driven, stating:

“The portrayal of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant country does not reflect our national reality.”

https://lagostelevision.com/2025/11/03/ground-operations-and-air-strikes-could-be-included-in-u-s-military-action-against-nigeria-trump/

From RT

The African state’s government has warned that any foreign troop deployment on its soil without consent would be “diplomatically inappropriate”

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. © Ton Molina / Getty Images

Nigeria has rejected any unilateral US military intervention in fighting Islamist insurgents, declaring that external help must come with full respect for the West African country’s sovereignty.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for Nigeria’s president, made the remarks on Sunday after US President Donald Trump said he ordered the Pentagon to prepare for potential troop deployments or airstrikes in Nigeria.

Trump on Saturday cited “record numbers” of Christians being killed in Nigeria and designated it a ‘Country of Particular Concern’. He threatened to cut all aid to the country unless the Nigerian government intervenes. “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” Trump wrote on social media.

In a statement on Sunday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson said it “would not be diplomatically appropriate for the US to take unilateral action without engagement and consent” from Abuja.



“Nigeria remains a sovereign nation, and while collaboration with international partners in addressing insecurity is welcome, any form of intervention must respect our sovereignty,” Bwala added.

Africa’s most populous nation has grappled for years with insurgency linked to groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Last month, US Congressman Riley Moore wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for “immediate action to address the systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.” He asked Washington to designate the African country a ‘Country of Particular Concern’, calling it “the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.”

Moore claimed that more than 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria this year alone, with hundreds more kidnapped, tortured, or displaced by extremist groups. Over 19,000 churches have been attacked and more than 50,000 people killed since 2009, he added.

Nigerian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa told RT that while the government understands Washington’s concern, “those that are being killed are not only Christians.”



“We are against the designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern,’” he said, adding that Abuja is trying its “best to curtail the killing, not only stopping the killing of Christians, but stopping the killing” of Nigerians anywhere in the country.

https://rumble.com/v7138zm-we-are-against-the-killing-of-any-nigerian-kimiebi-imomotimi-ebienfa.html

Indian media

US President Donald Trump warned that Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, announcing that the country will be placed on a State Department watch list for countries of particular concern.

Trump made the declaration in a post on Truth Social, saying the scale of violence against Christians in Nigeria demanded urgent US action.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” Trump wrote. “Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — but that is the least of it.”

The President cited alarming casualty numbers – 3,100 Christians killed in Nigeria compared to 4,476 worldwide – and called for an immediate congressional review.

“When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria, something must be done,” he continued. “I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me.”

Trump added that the US cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries.

The announcement marks a sharp turn in US foreign policy toward Nigeria under Trump’s second term, signalling renewed emphasis on global religious freedom and protection of Christian minorities.

“We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world,” the president concluded.

Nigeria, a country of more than 220 million people, is almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims. For years, it has faced multiple security challenges, including violence by Boko Haram, an extremist group seeking to impose its radical interpretation of Islamic law and known to target both Christians and Muslims it considers insufficiently devout.

According to the Associated Press, Nigeria’s violence stems from a complex mix of causes: religious extremism, farmer-herder clashes over dwindling resources, ethnic and communal rivalries, and separatist movements.

The State Department’s countries of particular concern list typically includes nations where systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom occur. The United States first placed Nigeria on its Country of Particular Concern list in 2020, citing systematic violations of religious freedom.” The designation did not specifically single out attacks on Christians and was lifted in 2023.

https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/donald-trump-christianity-under-threat-nigeria-us-watch-list-2811677-2025-11-01

None of this, of course has anything to do with inviting an ISIS leader to the White House and remaining stumm about the fate of Christians in Palestine and Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks, a first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House, with Damascus hailing the scheduled meeting as “historic visit.”

“President Ahmad al-Sharaa will be at the White House at the start of November,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on Nov. 2 in a speech in the Gulf state of Bahrain.

“Of course, this is a historic visit. It is the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House in more than 80 years.”

https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/sharaa-to-visit-white-house-in-1st-ever-official-visit-by-syrian-president-215286