Greg Reese - Trump Gaza – Colonization is Peace

Trump puts war criminal Tony Blair in charge of Gaza plan

Lebanon Hub,

30 September, 2025

Having sponsored and armed an Israeli genocide in Gaza, Donald Trump now needs to impose himself on Palestinians: his newest peace plan, involving the demilitarisation and improvement of Gaza, centres on a global transitional physique, the “Board of Peace,” that may present “the framework and deal with the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza”.

The chair of that board? Donald J. Trump.

Furthermore, “a Trump financial improvement plan to rebuild and energize Gaza might be created by convening a panel of consultants who’ve helped beginning a number of the thriving fashionable miracle cities within the Center East .. A particular financial zone might be established with most well-liked tariff and entry charges to be negotiated with taking part international locations.” Having funded the near-total destruction of Gaza beneath each Joe Biden and Trump, you possibly can guess the US will be certain that US corporations might be first in line to revenue from its rebuilding in a “Trump financial improvement plan”.

The USA, in fact, has a sterling file beneath each Democrat and Republican administrations in rebuilding international locations it helped to destroy. Even American officers admit they wasted tens of billions of {dollars} in a futile effort to rebuild Iraq.

Ah… Iraq. A not irrelevant comparability to Gaza, even past the function of america. For who will be a part of Trump on the hilariously named Board of Peace? There are “different members and heads of state to be introduced, together with former prime minister Tony Blair”.

What higher particular person to place in control of the rebuilding of Gaza, the place tens of 1000’s of Palestinians have been butchered, than Tony Blair, a person whose palms are smeared with the blood of the at the least 100,000 Iraqi civilians slaughtered within the unlawful invasion and occupation of Iraq by the US, the UK and allied international locations like Australia?

Blair was formally discovered to have misrepresented the intelligence, intentionally exaggerating the menace posed by Saddam Hussein and his fictional weapons of mass destruction, as a part of the objective of a US-led invasion of Iraq. He and George W. Bush have been additionally warned by intelligence companies that Iraq would descend right into a nightmare of sectarian violence after the invasion, and ignored the warning.

Even conservatives agree that Blair’s actions, together with the lies peddled by the Bush administration, meant that the struggle — probably the most spectacular catastrophe of Western coverage for the reason that Vietnam Battle — was fought on a lie. And it was fought, as members, US protection secretaries and heads of the US Federal Reserve all admitted, for oil.

And that struggle made Western international locations, and notably the US, the UK and supporting international locations like Australia, considerably much less secure from terrorism. Blair was additionally warned about that by intelligence companies, and ignored that warning too. Extraordinary residents who grew to become victims of terrorism after the Iraq Battle paid with their lives for Blair’s folly. Intelligence companies have since routinely admitted that the Iraq Battle fueled terrorism within the West.

Blair’s crimes, like these of Bush, and others like John Howard who misled their nations over the Iraq Battle, have by no means led to any accountability. The loss of life toll, amongst Iraqis, amongst allied troopers and amongst Western civilians; the multitrillion-dollar price, the empowerment of malignant actors within the Center East like Iran, and the alienation of Muslims the world over, have by no means been correctly laid on the door of these leaders who intentionally inflicted these disasters.

Blair and co stand as exemplars of Western double requirements, through which slaughtering 1000’s of Muslims is only a statistic, the destruction of communities and international locations within the Center East a trigger merely for embarrassment and remorse at most, through which strategic catastrophe is rewarded with wealth and honour after public life is over, reasonably than opprobrium and prosecution.

And people unprosecuted, unaccountable leaders paved the best way for what we’ve now: a US president who lies with whole impunity, gaslights total international locations and behaves unchecked by any political or ethical intuition or multilateral establishment, and who readily backs an ally in Benjamin Netanyahu who’s unapologetic in regards to the genocide he has inflicted on Palestinians. Blair, Bush and their backers like Howard helped create the nightmare world of 2025.

In a means, it’s solely acceptable that Blair ought to stand shoulder to shoulder with Trump in inflicting one more Western atrocity of Center Japanese Muslims. The Board of Peace provides the peace Blair is aware of finest: that of the graveyard.