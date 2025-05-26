⚡ALERT! TRUMP "PUTINS GONE CRAZY"! MOSCOW NUCLEAR EVACUATION DRILL, PUTIN ASSASINATION ATTEMPT!

From Scott Ritter.

Yesterday Hal Turner reported this

Something is happening in Moscow, Russia. As I write this story it is 8:16 PM Saturday evening on 24 May 2025. That translates to 3:16 AM in Moscow, Russia.

For the past hour, Russian military aircraft have begun ferrying people out of Moscow. There are not fighter jets or cargo planes; they're Executive jets designed to comfortably carry passengers.

All the aircraft are headed east - toward the Ural Mountains.

Eight planes are shown in the image above. Four more in the image below:

Why is Moscow evacuating people starting at 2:00 in the morning, their time, on a Saturday night-into-Sunday morning????

UPDATE 8:39 PM EDT --

Five more military planes have now taken off from Moscow, bringing the total to 17 planes.

Airframe list:

Russian AF:

An-148-100E RA-61723 #14F11B

An-148-100E RA-61724 #14F11C

Tu-214 RF-64519 #14FC07

Tu-214PU-SBUS comms unit RF-64530 #14FC12

Tu-134A-3 RA-65689 #150099

Tu-134B-3 RA-65733 #1500C5

Tu-134A-3 RA-65992 #1501C8

Tu-154M RA-85686 #154EB6

Il-62M RA-86539 #15520B

Il-62M RA-86559 #15521F

223rd Flight Unit State Airline:

IL-76MD RA-78847 #1533FF

Il-76MD RA-78850 #153402

Tu-154M RA-85123 #154C83

Tu-154B-2 RA-85426 #154DB2

Tu-154B-2 RA-85563 #149C77

Tu-154B-2 RA-85586 #154E52

Roscosmos:

Tu-154M RA-85655 #194E97

He has done an update

At about 7:00 PM eastern US time last night, which converts to about 2:00 AM in Moscow, Russia, 12 military aircraft took off from Moscow, heading toward the Ural Mountains. That number increased to 17 planes by 8:39 PM EDT.

The Ural mountains are where "Continuity of Government" facilities are located for the Russia Government, including numerous reports dating back to the 1960's of a complete underground city. The story about this from last night is HERE

None of us know exactly what was going on. We know that the number and type of aircraft WERE sufficient to carry the entire Russian government out of Moscow, including the entire Russian Duma (Parliament).

Many speculated that this was, perhaps, an exercise.

As of 11:31 PM eastern Daylight Time here in the US on Sunday night, those planes have still not returned to Moscow.

Whoever they took out to the Urals . . . are still there.

So it appears something rather large is going on.

There is additional speculation. For instance, the Israel-Iran thing.

Israel has been talking loud about attacking Iran nuclear sites. Iran has made clear they are entitled under the nuclear non-proliferations Treaty which they signed decades ago, to have Uranium and the ability to enrich that Uranium up to 3.75% purity for use in nuclear reactors for peaceful electric energy generation.

It is alleged that the USA - at the whining of Israel -- does not want Iran to have __ANY__ enrichment capability for fear that Iran would mis-use that capability to make nuclear-bomb-grade Uranium.

The Iranians have said that they are already fully capable of building a nuclear bomb, but they don't want them!

Israel doesn't trust this, and Israel's bought-and-paid-for mouthpieces in the US Congress, who sold their souls for campaign money, are dutifully spewing the Israel line.

Iran has a point: They are already permitted this by Treaty and they will not give up this right.

As of his past Friday, word leaked out from Iran that discussions with the US regarding Iran's nuclear program had "decelerated" and it did not look good that any agreement would take place.

Then, today, word leaked out from the US saying there __was__ progress with Iran and that a deal may be possible!

Israel jumped right on the possibility that there would be no agreement and immediately started talking about striking Iran "within days, not weeks."

Iran reiterated that if they are attacked, they will launch against the attacker with a deadly barrage of ballistic missiles.

So that's where we are as of Sunday night - and the Russians are in Bunkers. Why?

Well, Iran is a strategic ally of Russia, and a fellow BRICS member to both Russia and China.

POSSIBLE SCENARIO:

Israel commences an attack upon Iran and, detecting it, Iran launches their first salvo of about three hundred (300) ballistic missiles at Israel. Israel cannot successfully intercept such a volley, so there would likely be severe damage inside Israel.

Then, as the attack upon Iran continues (Israel suggests it would go on for a week) Iran would have launched more and more missile salvos, perhaps crippling Israel.

AT THIS POINT, does Israel nuke Iran?

If so, what does Russia do? Nuke Israel? What does China do? Nuke Israel?

If either Russia or China nuke Israel in retaliation for Israel nuking Iran, what does the United States do?

If the US retaliates against Russia or China on behalf of Israel, we're in immediate nuclear, world war 3.

So maybe this is why the Russians are in the Ural Mountains?

Again, this is just SPECULATION. It's one possible scenario out of very many. But it is also the only scenario where Russians would see the need to be in bunkers.

Head on a swivel, folks. Keep abreast of what's taking place, and draw your own conclusions about what it could escalate into.