SECURING THE SPECTRUM AMERICA NEEDS: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to ensure America’s leadership in 6G development.

The Memorandum directs immediate planning to relocate Federal systems currently using the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum so it can be cleared for full-power commercial 6G use. Federal incumbents have 12 months to submit relocation plans that protect national security missions while freeing this prime spectrum for American industry.

The Memorandum directs immediate study of two other critical spectrum bands—2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHz—as part of an effort to free up even more spectrum for full-power commercial 6G use.

The Memorandum directs the Secretary of State and other members of the Administration to advance American leadership in 6G through diplomatic engagements.

WINNING THE 6G RACE: President Trump is taking decisive action to win the global race for 6G.

6G networks will provide the foundation to operate cutting-edge technologies of the next decade, including AI, robotics, implantable technologies and many other advancements. It will also deliver dramatically faster connection speeds, ultra-low latency, and higher data capacity.

President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act reflects the United States’ commitment to win the race to 6G, and to be the global leader in developing technologies that rely on 6G, by auctioning necessary spectrum for next generation networks.

The bold spectrum reallocation plan identified in this Memorandum will give American and allied companies the immediate certainty they need regarding which bands will be available to plan their 6G network developments.

DELIVERING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP IN TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION: President Trump is ensuring U.S. dominance in cutting-edge technologies, prioritizing innovation and global competitiveness

President Trump has prioritized making America a leader in AI, most recently launching the Genesis Mission to supercharge scientific discovery.

He signed an Executive Order to restore Gold Standard Science as the cornerstone of Federal scientific research to ensure unquestioned American scientific and technological global dominance.

President Trump issued an Executive Order to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity by focusing on critical protections against foreign cyber threats and enhancing secure technology practices.

He signed an Executive Order to promote supersonic aviation in the United States, removing regulatory barriers so that U.S. companies can dominate supersonic flight once again.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-takes-action-to-win-the-6g-race/

Right now, 5G is the biggest thing in connectivity technology. Of course, though the tech is here, the infrastructure…

Saurav Bhattacharjee

Right now, 5G is the biggest thing in connectivity technology. Of course, though the tech is here, the infrastructure isn’t. But that hasn’t stopped the US president from demanding the next advance in data technology already, in a new Twitter rant.

It’s been a big week for 5G, the next generation of wireless networks. Samsung announced its first 5G capable phone, the S10, on Wednesday. Qualcomm announced a new 5G modem on Tuesday. But President Trump is aiming higher.

TRUMP’S TWEETS DEMANDS 6G IN THE US

It’s been a big week for 5G, the next generation of wireless networks. Samsung announced its first 5G capable phone, the S10. Qualcomm announced a new 5G modem on Tuesday. But President Trump is aiming higher.

“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible,” Trump wrote in a tweet urging carriers to pick up their pace. “It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard.”

According to a report commissioned by wireless industry group CTIA, the US lags China and South Korea in readiness for 5G. There are a number of reasons for this, including a need for the Federal Communications Commission to free up more wireless spectrum for 5G use, as well as more fiber-optic connections to handle the back-haul between cellular towers. But so far no country has a nationwide 5G network.

It’s unclear who’s whispering sweet nothings of sixth-gen cell networks into Trump’s ear. But perhaps he got over excited when Huawei founder and president Ren Zhengfei on Thursday told CBS This Morning that “we are rolling out 5G and soon we’ll welcome 6G.”

THE CURRENT MARKET ON 5th GENERATION CELLULAR NETWORKS

Verizon and AT&T launched preliminary 5G services late last year. But, as Geek sister site PCMag’s resident device expert Sascha Segan pointed out: neither is broadly available nor “meaningful for much more than bragging rights.” AT&T launched 5G in 12 cities on December 1st, while Verizon started with fixed 5G home Internet service, and plans to expand into mobile 5G this year.

Fifth-generation cellular wireless, as described by Segan, brings three new functions to the table: greater speed (to move more data), lower latency (to be more responsive), and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once (for sensors and smart devices).

In general, though, there is more 5G hype than actual 5G.

“6G is not defined yet,” Richard Li, head of the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union’s Network 2030 focus group, told IEEE Spectrum last year. “I’m going to act like a wily fox and let other people define it.”

Federal Communications Commission member Jessica Rosenworcel echoed that sentiment, admitting last year that “no one knows yet what 6G will entail.”

Industry insiders, however, can speculate. “The sixth generation of wireless service will feature terahertz-frequency networks and spatial multiplexing,” Rosenworcel predicted during a September wireless conference, as reported by The Washington Post.

HUAWEI CHAIRMAN SAYS TRUMP REALIZED THAT US ‘LAGGING BEHIND’, SHOULD ADOPT 5G

Speaking at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Guo Ping said he had noticed President Trump’s tweets saying the US should not “be lagging behind” in adopting 5G and that he agrees with Trump’s message.

Guao said at a round table with the media that he is aware of the president’s tweets about 5G, noting that the US should adopt the next generation network “as fast as possible” and should not “block out” more advanced technologies.

“I think his message is clear and correct,” Guo said, possibly referring to the tweet where the US President said that he wants “5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible.”

“I have noticed the president’s Twitter, he said that the US needs faster and smarter 5G, or even 6G in the future, and he has realised that the US is lagging behind in this respect, and I think his message is clear and correct,” Guo said.

Guo also said that an executive order against Huawei “is not necessary and should not be released,” adding that the possible ban would hurt small telecom companies in the US that rely on Huawei’s equipment, which is often cheaper than their rivals’ technology. An executive order to ban Huawei’s 5G telecommunications equipment has reportedly been discussed among US officials due to fears that the Chinese tech company could be connected to the Chinese government, a concern the company dismisses.

Guo said Huawei has faced cybersecurity challenges, led by “one major power,” though he did not name the US. However, he added, the company does not need the US market to be successful.

According to CNBC, Huawei currently holds the leading position as the world’s largest provider of telecommunications equipment. Guo said the company is 12 months ahead of its rivals in implementing 5G technology, underlining that the future of next-generation network standards should be determined by technical experts, not politicians.

“This should not be something that’s decided by the politics,” he said.

CONCLUSION

The shift from 5G to 6G could happen more quickly than the shift to 5G, because carriers will have installed much of the necessary infrastructure, such as a shift from large cell towers to microcells. However, it’ll be at least a few years more until the US properly adopts 5G and builds the necessary architecture for it. And after that, it’ll be years more before the next advancement is designed, tested, and adopted in turn.