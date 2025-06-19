Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

🔴 Trump PULLS BACK | Chinese WARSHIPS ARRIVE | Iran: “NO CEASEFIRE”

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/trump-pulls-back-chinese-warships

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.20 Fri GMT UTC

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Easy video listen and or watch in background on sub stack app while you multitask get things done. Simple.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture