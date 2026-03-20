Washington — Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for deploying U.S. ground forces into Iran, multiple sources briefed on the discussions told CBS News.

Senior military commanders have submitted specific requests aimed at preparing for such an option as President Trump weighs moves in the U.S.-Israel-led conflict with Iran, the sources said.

Mr. Trump has been deliberating whether to position ground forces in the region, sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. It was unclear under what circumstances he would authorize the use of troops on the ground.

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday when asked about ground troops, but quickly added: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-administration-iran-ground-troop-preparations/





CBS News reports: "The U.S. is preparing to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division into the Middle East region."



This is on top of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 11th MEU, plus other ground assets assembling in the region. All evidence now suggest Trump will order troops to execute a limited objective task to secure a small piece of Iranian terrain, possibly within days.



This is a disaster in the making, as Iran is too vast of a country, has too many ground defensive capabilities, and even the successful seizure of ANYTHING in the Persian Gulf would not change the fundamentals of the war - but the greater likelihood is that we would suffer significant casualties, while still failing.



It is very discouraging that the Commander-in-Chief has so little regard for the lives of American service members.

THIS WEEKEND WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING.



WATCH THIS UNFOLD HOUR BY HOUR FROM THE MOMENT MARKETS CLOSE.



Here is the exact sequence that is about to play out.



Context: 13,000 US troops are converging on Kharg Island. Iran just launched Wave 66 of missile attacks. The 82nd Airborne is deploying. Markets close in hours.



FRIDAY CLOSE — The moment markets shut, the invasion clock starts

→ US forces stop holding back to avoid spooking markets

→ Final positioning of USS Boxer + USS Tripoli complete in the Persian Gulf



FRIDAY NIGHT — Ground forces land on Kharg Island

→ Iran’s oil export terminal goes offline

→ 90% of Iran’s oil revenue: cut

→ Oil markets cannot price this until Monday — but futures will gap overnight



SATURDAY — Iran’s counterstrike hits

→ Iran already running Wave 66 attacks — expect Wave 67 to be the biggest yet

→ Iran said tourist sites are targets — expect incidents in multiple countries

→ Hezbollah and proxies activate across the Middle East

→ Gulf Arab states go on emergency war footing



SATURDAY NIGHT — Oil futures gap up 15 to 25%

→ Brent crude already at $120 — add 20% and you are at $144

→ Every shipping company in the world halts Gulf operations

→ Emergency OPEC meeting called — but they have no spare capacity left



SUNDAY — The financial panic spreads

→ Asian markets open first — Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai all gap down hard

→ Crypto markets sell off — BTC drops as risk-off hits everything

→ Gold spikes — everyone rushes to safety assets at once

→ Emergency calls between G7 finance ministers



MONDAY OPEN — This is when the average person realizes what happened

→ US futures open with a gap down they will not show on the evening news

→ Energy stocks gap up — everything else bleeds

→ Inflation expectations reprice overnight

→ The Fed is now trapped — they cannot cut with oil at $140+



If you think this war is just about Iran, you’re fucking blind.



This is about who controls global energy after the war ends.



Kharg Island is the prize. Whoever holds it sets the price of oil for the next decade.



Are you positioned before markets close today, or will you be watching on Monday wishing you had been?



RT before this gets buried by the algorithm.

BUT … President Trump says the US is "very close" to ending military operations against Iran.

COVID-STYLE ENERGY LOCKDOWNS LOOM AS IRAN WAR PUSHES OIL PRICES SKY-HIGH



WORK FROM HOME, AVOID PLANES, REDUCE CAR USE — world energy watchdog

False flag alert

The Yemeni card and its cataclysmic implications

A MISSILE JUST HIT 350 METERS FROM IRAN'S NUCLEAR REACTOR. THIS ISN'T A WARNING. THIS IS THE WORLD INCHING TOWARD NUCLEAR WAR

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appeared publicly .

Hal Turner was reported him dead last night

$1 trillion wiped out from the US stock market today.

The UK gov't has confirmed the US is authorised to use British military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz .

A second Marine amphibious group is now heading to the Middle East.

The USS Boxer, USS Comstock, and USS Portland carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit just departed the west coast.

That’s 4,400+ Marines on two amphibious groups converging on the Gulf simultaneously.

U.S. Gears Up for Ground Invasion of Iran:



The U.S. is accelerating the deployment of approximately 8,000 additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East.



In a show of rapid deployment, the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is arriving ahead of schedule with roughly 4,000 Marines and sailors.



They will link up with the USS Tripoli group, already traveling from Japan with 5,000 personnel.



The combined force of six amphibious ships will increase regional force strength by approximately 8,000 personnel.



There’s no point deploying Marines to the region unless the U.S. intends to launch a full-scale ground invasion of Iran.



Their probable objective is to secure the Strait of Hormuz and seize control of Kharg Island.



The conflict is poised to escalate sharply in the coming weeks.

3,200 ships are TRAPPED in the Persian Gulf right now. Crews are running out of drinking water.

One ship called the local port authority and BEGGED for permission to dock — just to get water.

They were DENIED. Let that sink in.

These aren’t military ships. These are commercial vessels — carrying oil, grain, electronics — with civilian crews who are now stranded with NO supplies and NO way out.

– 3,200 ships STUCK

– Crews running out of WATER

– Port authorities REFUSING tolet them dock

– Multiple ships reporting the SAME situation

For context — the Suez Canal crisis in 2021 blocked 400 ships. This is EIGHT TIMES worse. And nobody is talking about it.

They’re showing you missile interceptions and oil price charts.

They’re NOT showing you thousands of crew members slowly running out of drinking water in the middle of a war zone.

If these ships start getting abandoned, the environmental disaster alone would be catastrophic. Thousands of tons of fuel, cargo, chemicals — just sitting there.

This is not a shipping disruption. This is a HUMANITARIAN CRISIS unfolding in real time.

Qatar could face years of reduced natural gas exports after Iranian strikes damaged key energy infrastructure, wiping out a significant share of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity, QatarEnergy’s chief executive told Reuters.

Saad al-Kaabi said the attacks disabled two LNG production units out of 14 and one gas-to-liquids facility out of two, reducing output by about 17% at a time when Qatar sits at the heart of global gas supply.

He said the affected facilities alone account for roughly 12.8 million tons of annual LNG production, and warned repairs could keep them offline for three to five years depending on security conditions and technical recovery timelines.

The disruption is expected to result in about $20 billion in annual revenue losses, he added, marking one of the most costly supply shocks the company has faced.

Saad al-Kaabi said the attacks disabled two LNG production units out of 14 and one gas-to-liquids facility out of two, reducing output by about 17% at a time when Qatar sits at the heart of global gas supply.

Kaabi said the situation may force QatarEnergy to reassess its contractual obligations with several long-term buyers, including Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China. He said the company could be compelled to invoke force majeure, a contractual provision used when extraordinary events prevent delivery, for extended periods if outages persist.

Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi says letting U.S. use British bases, even defensively, counts as “participation in aggression.”

Seems like the ambiguous posture of Starmer won’t work anymore.

Araghchi stated “Such actions will be recorded in the history of relations between the two countries.” A clear escalation in rhetoric as Iran signals it may treat allied support as direct involvement.

Will Iran fire missiles at British Bases? On Cyprus? In the UK itself? Both?

RT live updates

Washington has signaled it could destroy the key oil export hub, while the ayatollah has praised recent “victories” and urged resistance

Satellite view of Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran. © Getty Images / Gallo Images / Contributor

The US has said it could “take out” Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal at will, following reports that Washington had examined plans to target or blockade the vital export hub. Iran’s Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised what he described as recent “victories” and called for continued resistance in his Nowruz address.

Israeli security forces have blocked access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem – one of Islam’s holiest sites – for Eid al-Fitr prayers on the final Friday of Ramadan, using stun grenades and tear gas against Muslims attempting to reach the area, which has not been closed for a major Islamic holiday since 1967. In later strikes on the city, one person was reportedly injured by missile shrapnel near the compound as fragments fell across Jerusalem, following what Israeli media described as missile launches from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to reduce “to dust” Iran’s ability to enrich uranium and build ballistic missiles during a meeting with journalists on Thursday. He claimed that Israel and the US had “decimated” Iran over the past 20 days.

Iran has remained defiant, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowing “zero restraint if our infrastructure is struck again.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its air defenses had struck a US F-35 stealth fighter jet and released a short video clip purportedly showing the hit. However, the IRGC has also confirmed that its spokesperson, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, has been killed in a US-Israeli airstrike.

READ MORE: The Iran war is exposing this major shift of the 21st century

Also on Thursday, RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and his cameraman, Ali Rida, were injured by shrapnel during an Israeli airstrike while reporting in southern Lebanon. Sweeney and Rida said Israeli forces had “deliberately” targeted the crew despite them wearing vests clearly labeled “press.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the strike, arguing that it was “not accidental.”

The incident occurred during Israel’s airstrikes and ground operation against the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, which has fired rockets at northern Israel in support of Iran.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the Middle East are marking Eid, the Islamic festival celebrating the end of Ramadan, while Iran also observes Nowruz, the Persian New Year marking the arrival of spring, despite the threat of US-Israeli airstrikes. In cities such as Tehran and Isfahan, crowds have been seen at markets buying flowers and traditional sweets.

Here are the latest developments:

The UK has said it will allow the US to use British bases for “defensive operations” to degrade Iranian missile sites and capabilities allegedly used to attack shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian strikes have knocked out nearly a fifth of Qatar’s LNG export capacity, cutting an estimated $20 billion in annual revenue and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi says.

Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, one of the Middle East’s largest, has been partially shut down after Iranian drone attacks.

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Oded Yosef has declined to answer questions from journalists on whether there will be an investigation into the IDF strike that injured RT journalists in Lebanon or who would conduct it.

Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hormuz-showdown-begins-us-warplanes-apaches-launch-sea-lane-offensive-trump-eyes-high