Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

The Iranians hold all the military advantages AND know this is coming.

You really think the Iranian military has not prepared for this, especially after the Iran Iraq war?

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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
2h

https://nhne.substack.com/p/breaking-trump-prepares-iran-ground?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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