Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
31m

Getting a little gridting in to with the pumping of the markets to... You can really see the neo-feudal attitude of the congressional kleptocrats and jewish oligarchs that they practice criminality right out in the open. "Its good to be king" as they say...

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
1h

Pft! He who thinks he's won the war he started himself. What a fake charade this whole thing is. New / old world order

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