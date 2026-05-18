Getting a little gridting in to with the pumping of the markets to... You can really see the neo-feudal attitude of the congressional kleptocrats and jewish oligarchs that they practice criminality right out in the open. "Its good to be king" as they say...
Pft! He who thinks he's won the war he started himself. What a fake charade this whole thing is. New / old world order
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Getting a little gridting in to with the pumping of the markets to... You can really see the neo-feudal attitude of the congressional kleptocrats and jewish oligarchs that they practice criminality right out in the open. "Its good to be king" as they say...
Pft! He who thinks he's won the war he started himself. What a fake charade this whole thing is. New / old world order