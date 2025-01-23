The last secret files about the assassination of John F. Kennedy can now be published after President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the declassification of all remaining documents about the 1963 murder.

Conspiracy theories continue to swirl 60 years after the killing.

And any new information will excite the amateur sleuths who continue to wonder whether there is more to the story than just a lone gunman in the shape of Lee Harvey Oswald.

Trump signed an executive order that directs his Director of National Intelligence to put together a plan within 15 days for the full release of documents about the JFK assassination.

'That's a big one, huh?' he said as he scrawled his signature on the order, before asking that the pen be given to RFK Jr. 'A lot of people are waiting for this for a long ... for years, for decades.

'Everything will be revealed.'

The executive order, obtained by DailyMail.com, said: 'More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events.

'Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14318959/donald-trump-executive-order-JFK-assassination.html

BREAKING! TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO RELEASE JFK FILES, CIA IS FURIOUS