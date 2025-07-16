WW3 on horizon after Trump orders Australia and Japan to get ready for war with China

US calles on Pacific allies to bolster their defences in response to the growing threat

The US has reportedly urged Pacific allies to prepare for potential conflict with China over Taiwan, as Japan signals the dawn of a 'new crisis era' and Beijing appears to be ramping up its military technology investments.

Taiwan is viewed by China as a breakaway province, claiming sovereignty over the island despite its independent democratic government, which is recognized globally.

https://www.the-express.com/news/us-news/177455/us-orders-australia-japan-prepare-war-china-ww3-fears-grow