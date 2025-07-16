NOW - Trump on Epstein: "It's all been a big hoax."

MORE - Trump added that those who "want to talk about the Epstein hoax" are "stupid people."

Yes you heard that right, he’s the victim in all of this. Not the young women or children but HE IS THE INNOCENT VICTIM here because this is yet another ‘hoax’.

He’s ushering in the Great Reset and he deserves all the wonderful praises from his supporters for his ‘accomplishments’

The reality is he was never going to drain the SWAMP because he IS a part of the swamp. But many did not want to believe us when we said that because their ears were being tickled by the sweet little lies peddled by Trump and all of his false prophets and pastors that have been riding the beast this entire time.

So now you know who he’s coming for next right?

****

Trump's United States secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, was Epstein's neighbor in NYC and lived in a $70 home that he bought for $10 from an Epstein trust called Comet Trust.

The property at 11 East 71st Street had a complicated chain of ownership involving entities controlled by Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein in the early 1990s. Epstein was listed as a trustee of the trust that owned the property.

In 1998, the property was sold from the Comet Trust—still tied to Epstein/Wexner—for “ten dollars and other valuable consideration” to Lutnick. Although that dollar figure is nominal, real-estate transfer tax records indicate the true sale price was roughly $7.6million.

Lutnick simultaneously took out a $4million mortgage to finance the purchase.

There’s much more to Lutnick’s ties to Epstein.

https://www.newsweek.com/howard-lutnick-epstein-ties-2099660

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/howard-lutnick-the-commandeering-of-the-department-of-commerce/