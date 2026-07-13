12:18 PM EDT -- July 13, 2026 -- Iran will announce its withdrawal from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

That is perceived by most rational thinkers as meaning complete resumption of hostilities.

The global oil supply situation just got very much worse and for far longer than anyone anticipated.

UPDATE 12:58 PM EDT --

Iran Resumes Mining Strait of Hormuz



Emirati sources claim Iran has resumed mining the Strait of Hormuz, with recent US strikes allegedly aimed at disrupting this process.

Traffic in the strait continues to decline, with only 21 ships passing through in the last 24 hours.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran will mirror the US and cease fulfilling its obligations under the memorandum until Washington returns to full compliance with all agreements.

Iran asserts it has never violated the signed memorandum and places all responsibility for non-compliance on Washington.

President Donald J. Trump quietly just sent formal, written, official, notification to the United States Congress that US Troops are again engaged in Combat Operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is official word that full scale hostilities are resuming.

Expect MASSIVE U.S. attacks against Iran starting tonight and likely continuing into tomorrow.

The President sent this letter on Friday, July 10 and referenced the restart of hostilities on July 7. NOT ONE media outlet in the United States, covered this.

Congress CONCEALED IT over the weekend, and did not release the copy of the letter until 5:00 PM today, July 13.

Here is the President’s Letter:

Page 2:

More as I digest this . . . . check back in awhile.