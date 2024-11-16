https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-nominates-rfk-jr-hhs-secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be secretary of Health and Human Services.

The 70-year-old Kennedy has been a longtime health advocate who Trump said he would let "go wild," should he win the November 5 election.

"He’s going to help make America healthy again. … He wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him get to it," Trump said during his victory speech. "Go have a good time, Bobby."

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said:

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!

That said, Politico suggested that Kennedy "may still face a steep slope to confirmation" over his fight against overvaccination, and his book accusing former NIH official Anthony Fauci of conspiring with Bill Gates and drugmakers to sell COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy says he isn't taking vaccines away from anyone - he just wants to ensure they're safe.

Ladies and gentlemen, your new HHS Secretary, Bobby Kennedy Jr.:



"I asked God for 19 years to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children, and in August, God sent me Donald Trump.”



MAHA 🤝 MAGA



🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1vKVSLQ4Y3 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 14, 2024

"I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them," he told MSNBC the day after the election.

Kennedy also says he'll recommend against adding fluoride to drinking water, as it's "almost certainly" causing an IQ loss in children, according to some studies.

What an incredible upgrade. From weirdo cross dresser to gigachad. Who better to take on the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services than RFK Jr.? pic.twitter.com/8f0WY2p123 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2024

