Vice President Vance cast the tiebreaking vote as Senate Republicans delivered a huge legislative victory for President Trump on Tuesday by passing his One Big, Beautiful Bill Act after hours of tense negotiations that lasted through the night.

Conventonal news coverage

Billionaire former 'first buddy' Elon Musk has launched a fresh political firestorm with Donald Trump over the president’s colossal tax-and-spending bill, forcing Republicans into a bitter loyalty test as they try to muscle the bill over the finish line.

The clash centers on the Senate’s passage of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) on Tuesday—a sweeping, multi-trillion-dollar package that bans taxes on tips and overtime pay, pours billions into border security, and balloons the national debt by a staggering $3 trillion.

Trump has ordered Congress to deliver the bill to his desk by Independence Day, this Friday, but Musk is determined to derail it, branding it 'pork-filled and disgusting' and vowing personally to take down any Republican who votes for it.

Now allies of both titans are picking sides.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser turned leading MAGA media personality, has defended the president, saying Musk is 'a clown' who's more concerned about Tesla's renewable energy subsidies than the ballooning national debt.

Bannon has also called for Musk to be deported - something Trump said he'll 'look into,' and for the billionaire's company SpaceX to be nationalized.

The world's richest man, in turn, labeled Bannon as a 'retarded liar.'

Musk upped the ante on Tuesday, claiming that Bannon, who went to prison after being held in contempt of Congress, will soon be going back to prison 'for a long time.'

Trump says he'll 'look' at deporting Musk as feud reignites

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday his administration will "have to take a look" at deporting Elon Musk after the billionaire reignited the feud with the president over his spending bill.

Musk, a South African national and a naturalized U.S. citizen, made several weekend X posts slamming Republicans over the "Big Beautiful Bill," arguing that it was adding more debt.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!," Musk posted Monday afternoon.

Trump pushed back with a Truth Social post early Tuesday claiming Tesla CEO Musk was upset about the bill eliminating the electric vehicle (EV) mandate and that "Elon would have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

When asked by reporters later in the morning if he would deport Musk, Trump said, "We'll have to take a look." "We might have to put DOGE on Elon," he said, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk previously spearheaded as a special government employee.

Musk posted his response to Trump's Tuesday morning comments on X. "So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now," Musk wrote.

When asked by ABC News about Musk's criticism, the president reiterated that it was about the EV mandate.

"He should've known I wouldn't do that, I couldn't do that. I campaigned on those things for two years. I never understand why he did what he did, but he's not going to get his mandate, and he better be careful, because he might not get anything else. You know what that means, right?" he said.

