President Donald Trump and senior administration officials welcomed a delegation of Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis to the Oval Office on Monday, in connection with the proclamation of Education and Sharing Day earlier this year paying tribute to the legacy of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Since 1978, every U.S. president has proclaimed Education and Sharing Day on the date corresponding to the Rebbe’s Hebrew birthday. These proclamations have always highlighted the Rebbe’s message of the higher purpose of education, an enduring vision which continues to inspire and uplift people around the globe, both Jewish and non-Jewish.

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/7058095/jewish/President-Trump-Hosts-Oval-Office-Meeting-with-Chabad-Rabbinical-Delegation.htm