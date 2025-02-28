Sorry MAGA people, this is why we have to pay attention to what Trump DOES, not what he SAYS.

Reporter asks Trump if he still thinks Zelenskyy is a dictator. Trump:

"Umm...did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question."

President Donald Trump appeared to make a U-turn on his opinion on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, denying he ever called him a dictator.

When asked about that comment, he told reporters in the Oval Office: 'Did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question.'

Trump called Zelensky a 'dictator' last weekend when speaking at a Saudi-backed investment meeting in Florida. Zelensky was democratically elected by the people of the Ukraine.

The president also used the term on social media: 'A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.'

Trump has used tough and harsh language about the Ukrainian leader as he tries to pressure him into signing a peace deal with Russia. Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14444503/trump-zelensky-u-turn-dictator.html