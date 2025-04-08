April 8 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday that 104% duties on imports from China will take effect shortly after midnight, even as the Trump administration moved to quickly start talks with other trading partners targeted by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plan.

U.S. stocks retreated on the news. Global markets had previously posted gains on hopes that Trump might be willing to negotiate down the array of country and product-specific trade barriers he is erecting around the world's largest consumer market.

What just happened? At 10:10 AM ET, rumors emerged that the White House was considering a "90-day tariff pause."

At 10:15 AM ET, CNBC reported that Trump is considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for ALL countries except for China.

By 10:18 AM ET, the S&P 500 had added over +$3 TRILLION in market cap from its low.

At 10:25 AM ET, reports emerged that the White House was "unaware" of Trump considering a 90-day pause.

At 10:26 AM ET, CNBC reports that the 90-day tariff pause headlines were incorrect.

At 10:34 AM ET, the White House officially called the tariff pause headlines "fake news."

By 10:40 AM ET, the S&P 500 erased -$2.5 TRILLION of market cap from its high, 22 minutes prior.

Never in history have we seen something like this.

Over $1.5 trillion wiped out from the US stock market today.

Asian billionaire BLOODBATH: Trump’s tariffs wipe out $46B

With markets getting hammered, Lei Jun, chairman of smartphone-maker, Xiaomi Corp., lost the most in a single day after Donald Trump doubled down on his new import tariffs.

The billionaire bled $7.8B, or 20% of his fortune as Asian markets nosedived on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

🔍Other prominent Asian tycoons also took heavy blows:

🔴Tencent Holdings’ co-founder Pony Ma shed $6.8 billion

🔴India’s industrial magnate, Gautam Adani, saw his fortune slide by $4.2 billion

🔴Hong Kong’s battery king, Robin Zeng, lost $4.1 billion

Overall, Asia’s top 20 moguls saw $46B go up in smoke as markets tanked.

China has vowed to take firm and necessary countermeasures in response to the United States' escalating tariff threats, reaffirming its commitment to defending national interests while upholding the stability of the global trade system.

Analysts said that China's move sent a strong signal to the international community of rejecting unilateralism and joining efforts to safeguard multilateral trade rules.

BREAKING: 🇨🇦🇺🇸 Canada announces 25% tariffs on some US-made cars.

CHINA Is De-dollarizing: China Launches $1.2 Trillion Digital Yuan System, Bypasses Western SWIFT

China’s retaliation against President Donald Trump’s tariffs includes more export controls on rare earth minerals, which are vital to electronics and battery manufacturing.

The Chinese government said over the weekend that it will maintain its supply of rare earths to the rest of the world stable while limiting U.S. access to the minerals.

China is the world’s dominant producer of rare earth minerals, accounting for about 70 percent of the world’s supply at the moment. More precisely, China supplies roughly 60 percent of the raw minerals, but controls almost 90 percent of processing and refining capacity.

China controlled 90 percent of the market a decade ago, but alternative suppliers have ramped up production. The Chinese retaliated for this infringement upon their near-monopoly by setting record-high production quotas in a bid to bring prices down and bankrupt their competitors.

China sought to use rare earths as a trade weapon again on Sunday, designating seven of the valuable minerals for additional export controls. Chinese mining stocks soared on the promise of bigger earnings from higher prices.

China’s export controls did not explicitly cut off exports of rare earths to the United States, but importers know from experience that the practical effect of Beijing announcing “tighter controls” to protect its “national interests” usually means supplies are quickly and dramatically reduced.

Reports coming out of China claim the China Communist Party (CCP) is planning at least six (6) Retaliatory measures against US Tariffs.

1) Retaliatory Tariff increases on U.S. Agricultural Products including Soybeans and Sorghum.

2) Banning import of U.S. Poultry into China

3) Suspending Sino-U.S. cooperation on Fentanyl-related issues

4) Countermeasures in the Service related Sector

5) Banning the import of US Films into China

6) Investigating the Intellectual Property Benefits of US Companies operating in China

With respect to item #2, importation of Poultry, this is big. MANY U.S. Chicken suppliers like Tyson and Perdue, have been sending shiploads of whole chickens to China, to be butchered, packaged, and shipped back to the USA for sale.

The old processing factories that used to perform that work here in the US are likely long gone.

If China bans the import of Poultry, then all that Chicken CANNOT be processed. Almost immediate Chicken shortages and outright zero stock for sale, will erupt in Supermarkets all over the USA.

With regard to item #3 above, suspending Fentanyl-related cooperation, this is designed explicitly to KILL AMERICANS through drug addiction deaths. Outright kill. (Kind of gives you a lot of insight into what China is __really__ all about.)

With regard to item #6 above, investigating Intellectual property "benefits" of companies operating in China, this seems to speak to a brand new law China enacted just last month.

China passed a law saying the country can seize all intellectual property rights of companies and their products, in the name of national security and specifically mention it as a tool for Countering Tariffs!

They have codified actual state-theft into law.

The Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, allows for the seizure of intellectual property of those involved in discriminatory measures against China, particularly in cases where foreign governments use Intellectual Property disputes to "contain or suppress the country."

Article 7 of the Regulations specifically allows for the seizure of intellectual property of those that “directly or indirectly participate in the drafting, decision-making, or implementation of the discriminatory restrictive measures in Article 3 of Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.”

In sum, China has clearly been planning a Trade War with the United States for quite some time. THe enactment of the "Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law" proves that.

If you and your family eat chicken regularly, go out, buy a slew of it, break down the packages into family-meal-size portions and FREEZE it. Do it now because once these retaliatory sanctions go into force, the Chicken supply in the United States will plummet to zero within a day or two. People will panic and grab all of it, leaving you nothing. Get yours now.

Intellectual property Rights holders should distribute "Updates" to their software which will cause it to shut off in the absence of a monthly update authorization. If China grabs the software, the lack of authorization updates will cripple the software within a month.

China has expanded its use of critical minerals as a trade weapon with curbs on exports of rare earths, threatening to shake-up the global supply of key materials used widely in high-tech manufacturing from electric vehicles to weaponry.

As part of its retaliation to President Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs on imported Chinese goods, Beijing said Friday it will tighten controls on exports of seven types of rare earths. The country is by far the world’s biggest supplier of the minerals, which comprise 17 elements in the periodic table.

The move triggered big gains for related stocks on Monday, with China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. rising as much as 10% in Hong Kong. China Northern Rare Earth Group added as much as 9.2%, and Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. as much as 5.1%.

China accounts for almost 70% of the world’s production of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Its grip on a host of niche commodities has long been viewed as a potential geopolitical weapon, given America’s reliance on Chinese supplies.

Beijing had already rolled out similar curbs on other critical minerals, such as gallium, germanium, graphite and antimony, over the past two years amid rising trade tensions.

The latest export controls aren’t a blanket ban, but they mean that any overseas shipments will be subject to greater scrutiny over who is buying, and why. Other metals have seen export volumes crash to zero after controls were rolled out, with exporters needing time to get certified.

“The new controls may further tighten global supply,” analysts from Citic Securities Ltd. said in a note. The policy “safeguards China’s national security interests, and bolsters the strategic value of investing in the rare earth industry chain,” they wrote.

Supply chain

The list of rare earths announced Friday includes samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium. But two of the most common — neodymium and praseodymium — weren’t included. They’re used in powerful magnets that are one of the best-known applications for rare earths.

“Unlike the seven rare earths selected, these are more readily available outside China, which could make any controls less impactful,” said David Abraham, affiliate professor at Boise State University in Idaho. “They may have been excluded to preserve the option of future controls.”

The export restrictions won’t harm the stability of the international supply chain, according to a statement from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association on Sunday.

“As long as companies do not engage in activities that harm China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests, the export control measures won’t affect their normal operation and trade,” the industry body said.

On Friday, China’s commerce ministry said establishing the controls on so-called dual-use items that have military applications is in the interests of national security, regional stability and world peace.

In addition to the commerce ministry's comments, two top Chinese bloggers have potentially leaked Beijing's next moves, which could target everything from U.S. poultry and agricultural goods to Hollywood films—and even include a suspension of China-U.S. cooperation on fentanyl-related issues.

Bloomberg noted that Liu Hong, a senior editor at Chinese media outlet Xinhuanet, and Chairman Rabbit, the social media handle for Ren Yi, the Harvard University-educated grandson of former Guangdong party chief Ren Zhongyi, released an identical set of countermeasures that Beijing has mulled over to counter Trump.

Hong operates the account Niutanqin, which listed the potential countermeasures:

We have also received some latest news on specific countermeasures against US tariffs . China has prepared at least six major measures. 1. Significantly increase tariffs on U.S. agricultural products such as soybeans and sorghum. Sources said that in view of the recent bullying behavior of the United States, China is considering significantly increasing tariffs on U.S. agricultural products such as soybeans and sorghum. 2. Prohibit the import of U.S. poultry meat into China. Sources pointed out that in view of the frequent outbreaks of avian influenza in the United States, relevant parties strongly recommended that China ban the import of American poultry to ensure the food safety of the Chinese people. 3. Suspend China-US cooperation on fentanyl. It was revealed that the Chinese government is considering stopping its fentanyl cooperation with the U.S. due to the U.S.'s threat to impose another 50% tariff. The reason is simple: the U.S. has completely ignored China's humanitarian assistance, not only does it not understand China's sincerity and goodwill, but it has also smeared, blamed and shifted the blame, which has seriously damaged the foundation of China-US fentanyl cooperation. 4. Countermeasures in the services trade sector. The source also revealed that this includes restricting U.S. companies from participating in procurement and restricting business cooperation such as legal consulting. The U.S. has a long-term trade surplus in services with China, and the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" of the U.S. government will undoubtedly bring serious crisis to the U.S. service exports, which currently have a huge trade surplus. 5. Ban the import of American films. According to relevant experts, in view of the U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China , relevant departments are studying reducing or even banning the import of American films. 6. Investigate the benefits that U.S. companies have gained from intellectual property in China. According to sources, in view of the huge monopoly profits obtained by relevant U.S. companies in China, relevant departments are studying to investigate the above situation.

"After all, China today is no longer the China of 100 years ago, 40 years ago, or four years ago. We have experienced too many ups and downs. We know clearly that we still face many challenges and difficulties, but we believe that we are on the right side of history," the Niutanqin account said.

Niutanqin warned: "If you mess around, you will have to pay for it. The storm brought to the United States by the tariff war has just begun."

Is he wrong?

If consumers would pay $3,500 for an iPhone, we could bring production to the US.

The iPhone with and Without Tariffs

For the most pessimistic (realist?), big-picture view of things

Is Hobbiton media starting to catch up, all the while giving village news pride of place?

With China and the US promising trade war escalations, it could be five to 10 years before the world adjusts to Donald Trump's tariffs, former Reserve Bank economist Michael Reddell says.

Other economists have drawn parallels with the Great Depression, and say New Zealand should be preparing now for a downturn.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/557569/we-are-now-in-the-grips-of-this-tariff-war-economists-warn-of-second-order-effects

The Trump administration may allow tax rates for the wealthiest Americans to rise in order to pay for the president’s plan to eliminate taxes on tipped wages, according to a report.

A senior White House official suggested to Axios on Friday that letting income rates on the nation’s highest earners go back to pre-2018 levels might be the most politically palatable option to cover the cost of fulfilling President Trump’s campaign promise.

“If we renew tax cuts for the rich, paid for by throwing people off Medicaid, we’re gonna get f—ing slaughtered,” the official was quoted as telling the outlet.