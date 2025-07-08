Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

But...here's the think...to many sheep have experienced to much gaslighting and flat out lies. You can tolerate the cognitive dissonance only until the public lies face too mulch reality. Too many folks have heard Courtney Love admit she saw Jeffery Epstein kill kids to silence them. To many folks have heard too much testimony of Jeffries girl friends recruiting and sex trafficking for him... The suicide is so improbable NO critical thinker can do anything but laugh now... We KNOW folks like Gates and Soros flat hate us goy and partied with THEM to...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
5h

Classic deflect and belittle tactic. Just one cog in the luciferian pedophiles serving Satan through the beast system destroying the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture