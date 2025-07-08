Donald Trump tore into a reporter asking Attorney General Pam Bondi what was discovered in the review of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The president was furious that the New York Post reporter wanted to 'desecrate' the deadly Texas flood tragedy by asking Bondi about the Epstein files during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, surely aware of how the abrupt conclusion of the investigation has riled up his MAGA base.

A bombshell memo released by the Justice Department and FBI on Sunday night concluded the agencies found no proof that the convicted child sex criminal was murdered nor that he held a list of high-profile clients that he blackmailed.

'Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?' Trump lamented to reporters present for his six-month Cabinet meeting. 'This guy's been talked about for years.'

He said that the media needs to move on from 'this creep' Epstein and focus more on the tragedy in Texas and ongoing wars in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

The memo rocked MAGA world considering Trump's supporters have for years pressed conspiracies about the official report that found Epstein killed himself in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14886583/trump-lashes-jeffrey-epstein-question-maga-cover-up.html

Elon Musk has named Steve Bannon as being on the Epstein list

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14886981/elon-musk-names-steve-bannon-epstein-files.html

This came out a few years ago in the liberal press

ormer Trump adviser Steve Bannon coached convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for a “60 Minutes” interview months before he was arrested on child sex trafficking charges, according to a passage from a new book by Michael Wolff first reported by The New York Times’ Ben Smith.

Bannon conducted more than a dozen hours of practice interviews with Epstein in 2019, aimed at making the latter appear less “creepy” ahead of the interview — which ultimately never happened — according to Wolff’s forthcoming book “Too Famous.” Wolff is best known for his recent trilogy of books on the Trump administration, “Fire and Fury,” “Siege” and “Landslide.”

Bannon, who led former President Donald Trump’s first campaign and briefly served as his chief White House strategist before being fired, in part because of critical comments he made to Wolff, encouraged Epstein to speak to “60 Minutes” and recorded more than 15 hours of practice interviews with him at his Manhattan estate, according to Wolff.

Bannon interviewed Epstein while giving him tips, such as urging him to avoid looking at the camera so he doesn’t come across as “stupid” and “advising him not to share his racist theories on how Black people learn,” according to the report. Bannon reportedly also told Epstein to “stick to his message, which is that he is not a pedophile.”

https://www.salon.com/2021/09/13/steve-bannon-reportedly-coached-jeffrey-epstein-on-responses-to-sex-abuse-allegations/

This is an article by Johnny Vedmore. It seems Elon Musk himself is involved.

In 2011, a small group of extremely influential people met to discuss the future of humanity. Among their ranks were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Sergey Brin, and the infamous pedophile child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. But this was not the first time these powerful and affluent technophiles had met to determine how best to control society.

Then there is the meltdown from Trump’s sychophants, like Alex Jones. Others are calling for the sacking of Pam Bondi without a single word about the Boss behind it all (still less the puppetmaster in “Rothschild Street”

Alex Jones CRIES, PUKES In Epstein Coverup Meltdown

The secret is the Epstein logs are already available on -line