Russian security official Sergei Shoigu warned in an interview published today, that the risk of an armed clash between nuclear powers is rising.

Shoigu, the secretary of President Vladimir Putin’s Security Council, told TASS news agency: “Against the backdrop of increasing conflict and aggravation of geopolitical rivalry in the world, the risks of a violent clash between major states, including with the participation of nuclear powers, are growing.”

The former defense minister said that NATO was increasing activities on its eastern flank, close to Russia and Belarus, and rehearsing offensive as well as defensive scenarios there.

NATO says it is Russia that is raising tensions, including by announcing in 2023 that it was deploying tactical nuclear weapons in its ally Belarus, which borders three NATO countries.

Shoigu said that Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and Belarus were taking preventive measures against Western attempts aimed at “destabilizing the situation… from within.”

He reiterated that Belarus was now under the protection of Russia’s nuclear arsenal, as a consequence of changes that Putin announced last year to Russia’s doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons.

“The Russian ‘nuclear umbrella’ now ensures the protection of our closest ally in the same framework scenarios in which Russia allows a nuclear response for its own defense,” he said.

“Namely, when repelling an attack using weapons of mass destruction or aggression using conventional weapons that creates a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Russian television today that “If he had been the president, if the victory wasn't stolen from him in 2020, maybe the Ukrainian crisis that arose in 2022 would have never happened.”

Later in the interview, Putin went on to say "In the United States, previous elections were falsified through postal voting ... they bought ballots for $10, filled them out, and threw them into mailboxes without any supervision from observers, and that's it," Putin said.

(HT REMARK: The whole world knew what took place; but Democrats and useful idiots here in the USA, deny it to this very day.)

Hal Turner reports

48 hours ago, I reported in COVERT INTEL that:

"At about 4:50 PM eastern US time today (Tuesday) I received flash information reporting that the Pentagon had "fired, suspended, and/or transferred all of the people handling Ukraine." (Story Here)

I can now not only CONFIRM that story, but add to it.

In the past, when the United States has shipped massive weapons shipments into Ukraine, those shipments were sent via NATO bases at Rzeszow, Poland, Constanta, Romania, and / or through Varna, Bulgaria.

In order to lawfully transport those weapons to Ukraine, the US had to apply for transit permits in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Today I can CONFIRM that the United States has . . . . . . . . . . . WITHDRAWN all applications for "the transit of goods in the interests of Ukraine."

All shipments of weapons to Ukraine, from the United States, via Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria HAVE STOPPED. No U.S. weapons shipments for Ukraine moved AT ALL today in those three countries ! ! ! !

According to preliminary estimates alone, we are talking about several thousand tons of weapons and military equipment.

All Pentagon employees involved in arms supplies to Kyiv have been fired, suspended, or re-assigned.

A large-scale audit of the misuse of funds for aid to Ukraine begins.

Russian state TV reacts to Trump's ultimatum

From Sputnik

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he is ready to talk calmly with US President Donald Trump on all areas that are of interest to both countries.

"We should meet, based on today's realities, to talk calmly about all those areas that are of interest to both the US and Russia. We are ready, but, I repeat, this depends first of all on the decisions and choices of the current US administration," Putin said during his visit to Moscow State University.

Russia can have many points of contact with the US administration, including economic issues, Putin said, adding that Russia and the United States have a lot to talk about on economy and energy issues.

"What is typical for the Russian and American economies? We are not only one of the largest producers of energy resources, but we are also the largest consumers of them. This means that for both our economy and the US economy, too high prices are bad, because it is necessary to produce domestically. Using energy resources, it is necessary to produce other goods within the country. And too low prices are also very bad, because it undermines the investment opportunities of energy companies," he said.

Putin remarked that he has always had businesslike and pragmatic relations with Trump, noting that Moscow welcomes Trump's statements about a willingness to work together and remains open to it.

"Even if we hear about the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia, I doubt that he will make decisions that will harm the US economy itself," Putin said.

Trump is "not only an intelligent person, he is a pragmatic person," Putin added.

The previous administration of US President Joe Biden refused to contact with Russia, and it is not Moscow's fault, Putin noted. Furthermore, Russia has never refused to use the US dollar in foreign trade transactions.

Russia Calls Trump's Push for Direct Communication 'Commendable'

"We did not abandon the dollar. It was the former US administration that made it impossible for us to use it as a currency for settlements. I think that decision has caused significant harm to the United States," Putin said.

Ukraine Crisis

Russia is ready for talks on the Ukraine conflict, but there are issues that need attention, the Russian president added. The problem is that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has banned himself from holding peace talks with Russia.

"It is well-known that the current leader of the regime in Kiev, when he was still fairly legitimate, signed a decree banning negotiations. How can negotiations be resumed now if they are forbidden?" Putin said.

Putin added that it was difficult to talk seriously about any dialogue with Kiev while this ban was still in place.

"However, as long as this ban isn't lifted, it is hard to say that these negotiations can be properly started and, the most importantly, concluded. Of course, it is possible to make some preliminary outlines, yet it is quite difficult to consider any serious negotiations under the conditions of the ban on the Ukrainian side," Putin said.

Putin added that the authorities in Kiev receive hundreds of billions from their sponsors, and he believes the same sponsors of the Kiev regime should force Zelensky to lift the ban on talks.

The Russian president also added he agreed with Trump that if he had been reelected US president in 2020 the crisis in Ukraine could have been avoided.

"I cannot but agree with him on that if he were president, if the victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, then the crisis that broke out in Ukraine in 2022 would have possibly never happened," Putin suggested.

Ukrainian soldiers are being turned into unwitting organ donors. How does this happen, where do their organs go, and what is the cost?

Let’s investigate:

Since the conflict escalated, Ukraine has become a haven for organ harvesters with the backing of Western partners, operating out of field surgery units near the front line. Russian troops uncovered evidence of their activities.

These harvesters, posing as medics, collect injured soldiers who are instead used for organ removal.

In 2024, reports emerged that many Ukrainian soldiers arrive at hospitals missing kidneys.

In August 2024, foreign medics, possibly Western "black market" transplantologists, were spotted in the Sumy region amid new Ukrainian losses after a failed attack on the Kursk region.

In 2023, Ukraine agreed to supply a "NATO state" with large quantities of human organs, including corneas, bones, hearts, and livers, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Media reports in August 2023 revealed that organs from Ukrainian soldiers were being sold on the dark web, with hearts priced at €25,000 and kidneys at €12,000.

Documents found by Russian forces in Kharkov listed some very different prices: $200,000 for a heart, $30,000 for a liver, and $150 for a liter of blood.

Ukrainian military commanders are often complicit, declaring soldiers butchered for organs as missing in action.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/how-west-turned-ukraine-into-global-black-market-organ-trade-hub-1121488351.html

The Trump State Department on Friday halted spending on almost all foreign aid grants for 90 days, which also appears to apply to funding for military assistance to Ukraine, Politico reports.

The guidance, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was sent to all diplomatic and consular posts, and orders all department staffers to issue "stop-work orders" on nearly all "existing foreign assistance awards."

It appears to go further than President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, which instructed the department to pause foreign aid grants for 90 days pending review by the secretary. It had not been clear from the president’s order if it would affect already appropriated funds or Ukraine aid. The new guidance means no further actions will be taken to disperse aid funding to programs already approved by the U.S. government, according to three current and two former officials familiar with the new guidance. -Politico

Rubio also outlined the Trump administration's stance on spending, saying “Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions,” Rubio wrote. The questions: Does the action make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous?

The new order reportedly shocked State Department officials.

"State just totally went nuclear on foreign assistance," a State Department official told Politico.

Rubio was confirmed unanimously by the Senate the day before and is the first of Trump’s Cabinet nominees on the job. Previously, he was a senior senator from Florida, and he served on the Foreign Relations Committee for more than a decade. He developed a reputation as a China Hawk and a fierce critic of the neoliberal foreign policy consensus that emerged after the Cold War.

Shortly after taking the oath of office, he sent a lengthy cable to every US diplomatic and consular post worldwide letting them know that the Biden administration had mistakenly emphasized "ideology over common sense," and "misread the world."

You'll Never Guess Who Still Gets Aid...

The document specifies that Israel and Egypt will continue to receive that sweet, sweet US taxpayer money. It also allows emergency food assistance and "legitimate expenses incurred prior to the date of this" guidance "under existing awards," and also that decisions need to be "consistent with the terms of the relevant award."

One State Department official as well as two former Biden admin officials told Politico that the pause appears to stop aid to Ukraine, Jordan and Taiwan, while the report suggests that the guidance could open the US government to civil liability from lawsuits over unfulfilled contracts if the terms are deemed to have been violated, said the current and former officials. That said, the note from Rubio clearly states that decision need to be "consistent with the terms of the relevant award."